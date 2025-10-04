Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Traffic disruption in Alicante, in an archive image. Shootori

Traffic Disruptions in Alicante Due to Saturday's Night-time Mascletà

The Alicante City Council announces traffic and parking restrictions from this afternoon until Sunday morning

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Saturday, 4 October 2025, 12:40

Comenta

The Alicante City Council has announced several traffic disruptions and parking bans due to the night-time mascletà scheduled for this Saturday, 4th October. The restrictions will affect various streets in the area of Periodista Rodolfo Salazar, where the pyrotechnic display will be set up and fired.

The road closures will be in effect from 3 PM on Saturday, 4th October until 8 AM on Sunday, 5th October, impacting the following roads:

  • Calle Bailarín José Espadero, between Biólogo Konrad Lorenz and Deportista Navarro Olcina.

  • Calle Biólogo Konrad Lorenz, between Av. Periodista Rodolfo Salazar and Bailarín José Espadero.

  • Calle Deportista Navarro Olcina, between Av. Periodista Rodolfo Salazar and Bailarín José Espadero.

  • Plot next to Av. Periodista Rodolfo Salazar, between Deportista Navarro Olcina, Biólogo Konrad Lorenz, and Bailarín José Espadero.

The City Council advises residents to avoid driving in the area and to remove parked vehicles before the traffic control measures begin. The Alicante Local Police will oversee access and ensure safety during the event.

The 2025 Alicante night-time mascletà is part of the weekend's festive activities and will gather hundreds of people to enjoy one of the year's most anticipated pyrotechnic displays.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La línea 24 y la conexión con el aeropuerto se quedan sin servicio durante la huelga de autobuses interurbanos en Alicante
  2. 2 Huelga de autobuses interurbanos de Alicante: líneas afectadas, salidas y frecuencias
  3. 3 Persecución en la A7 de Alicante: un fugitivo buscado por asesinato, un criminal reincidente y una lancha de 120.000 euros robada en Francia
  4. 4 Varapalo del Gobierno a Alicante al dejar sin fondos europeos proyectos clave como Cigarreras, Lo Morant o Tómbola
  5. 5 Alicante Gastronómica arranca a lo grande con estrellas internacionales y el reto de conquistar a 75.000 visitantes
  6. 6 La mejor tarta de chocolate del mundo premiada en Alicante lleva humo y vainilla
  7. 7 Los médicos estallan en las calles de Alicante durante la huelga: «La sanidad pública no puede sobrevivir sin nosotros»
  8. 8 La provincia de Alicante se abre a tener conexiones aéreas con la ciudad de Tokio
  9. 9 Jeremy de León se lesiona y el Hércules espera que no viaje con Puerto Rico
  10. 10 BBVA y Sabadell se denuncian mutuamente ante la CNMV por malas prácticas con la OPA

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Traffic Disruptions in Alicante Due to Saturday's Night-time Mascletà

Traffic Disruptions in Alicante Due to Saturday&#039;s Night-time Mascletà