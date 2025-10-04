Traffic Disruptions in Alicante Due to Saturday's Night-time Mascletà The Alicante City Council announces traffic and parking restrictions from this afternoon until Sunday morning

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Saturday, 4 October 2025, 12:40

The Alicante City Council has announced several traffic disruptions and parking bans due to the night-time mascletà scheduled for this Saturday, 4th October. The restrictions will affect various streets in the area of Periodista Rodolfo Salazar, where the pyrotechnic display will be set up and fired.

The road closures will be in effect from 3 PM on Saturday, 4th October until 8 AM on Sunday, 5th October, impacting the following roads:

Calle Bailarín José Espadero, between Biólogo Konrad Lorenz and Deportista Navarro Olcina.

Calle Biólogo Konrad Lorenz, between Av. Periodista Rodolfo Salazar and Bailarín José Espadero.

Calle Deportista Navarro Olcina, between Av. Periodista Rodolfo Salazar and Bailarín José Espadero.

Plot next to Av. Periodista Rodolfo Salazar, between Deportista Navarro Olcina, Biólogo Konrad Lorenz, and Bailarín José Espadero.

The City Council advises residents to avoid driving in the area and to remove parked vehicles before the traffic control measures begin. The Alicante Local Police will oversee access and ensure safety during the event.

The 2025 Alicante night-time mascletà is part of the weekend's festive activities and will gather hundreds of people to enjoy one of the year's most anticipated pyrotechnic displays.