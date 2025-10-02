KGM Torres: the arrival of the high-efficiency hybrid version

Patxi Fernández Thursday, 2 October 2025, 11:42 Comenta Share

Two years after the Torres entered the Spanish market, KGM has unveiled the hybrid version of its popular SUV, marking a turning point in the brand's strategy. The Torres HEV is positioned as the most advanced and technologically sophisticated vehicle ever built by the Korean manufacturer, combining ruggedness and its "all-terrain" aesthetic with innovative hybrid technology aimed at maximum efficiency.

This new model is KGM's first hybrid and has been designed for both daily driving and long journeys.

Its Dual-Tech hybrid system, developed in collaboration with the technological giant BYD, consists of an e-DHT set that compactly integrates the thermal engine, two electric motors, transmission, and control units. Energy is stored in a high-capacity 1.83 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The combustion engine is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with 110 HP, complemented by a 177 HP electric propulsion motor. This combination gives the Torres HEV a total maximum power of 204 HP. High efficiency is one of its main features, achieving a certified combined cycle consumption of 5.86 l/100 km and reaching up to 94% electric mode usage in urban driving.

On paper, but in practice, as we were able to verify during the dynamic test of the model on a motorway and road route between Madrid and Guadalajara, the actual consumption did not deviate much from an average of 6 litres, which is a very good figure for a car of this size and characteristics.

The dual-motor system offers several operating modes that activate automatically to optimise performance. In EV mode, the vehicle can operate 100% electrically up to 100 km/h, ideal for the city. In series HEV mode, the thermal engine acts as a generator for the electric motor and to recharge the battery. Finally, the Engine Drive mode combines the petrol and electric motors to provide maximum power in high-demand situations or at high speeds.

The Torres HEV maintains the "rugged" exterior aesthetics of the petrol version, distinguished only by the "Hybrid" emblem on the rear. Its generous dimensions place it in the SUV-D segment, with a length of 4,705 mm and outstanding interior space. It features five comfortable seats and a large boot of 839 litres, expanding to 1,662 litres with the rear seats folded, offering one of the largest capacities in its category.

In its exterior design, the Torres stands out for its robustness, with voluminous wheel arches housing wheels up to 20 inches. A detail that evokes the brand's 4x4 heritage is the hexagonal-shaped rear door, reminiscent of the spare cover carried by classic off-road vehicles. With a ground clearance of 20 centimetres, the Torres reaffirms its adventurous character and ability to tackle all types of terrain.

The interior represents a true revolution. The dashboard is dominated by two large digital screens: a 12.5-inch instrument panel, the largest in its category, and a 9-inch central screen that integrates all audio and connectivity functions.

Safety is another fundamental pillar of the vehicle, with standard equipment that surprises across the range. The Torres features seven airbags as standard, including a central one between the front seats, and adds a knee airbag for the driver in the Adventure version. Like the rest of the KGM range, it incorporates the Advanced Safety System, which includes nine key functionalities to protect its occupants at all times.

The driver has three selectable driving modes (COMFORT, ECO, and SPORT) and a regenerative braking system with three adjustable levels via the steering wheel paddles.

KGM has launched the Torres HEV in two versions, TREND and LIFE, with a very competitive starting price of 31,500 euros. The range, which includes petrol/GLP and 100% electric variants, starts at 24,700 euros.