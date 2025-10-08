Torrecilla: "This Hércules Team Does Not Falter, It Runs More Than Ever"

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 15:38 Comenta Share

Rubén Torrecilla, still the coach of Hércules, refuses to consider that this Friday's match (19:00, Rico Pérez, against Atlético Madrileño) could be his farewell as the team's manager after two and a half years. Torrecilla emphasizes his determination and highlights the effort and commitment of his players, despite the alarming results, as Hércules remains at the bottom of the table after losing four of their six matches.

"This Hércules team does not falter, it runs more than ever... the issue is that things are not working out, which is evident. We need a bit of luck in attack and to minimize mistakes at the back to achieve a victory that changes the perspective," stated the coach this Friday.

Torrecilla has reiterated over several matchdays that Hércules is "still in time for everything" because there are more than 30 matchdays remaining and he has called for support for his players during the match. "Psychologically, they are struggling, and many of them are not used to the pressure that comes with being at a historic club... the fans are sovereign and can protest as much as they want, but I would prefer they do so after the match and not during, as it would work against our own players," he emphasized.

When asked if he felt this could be his last match in charge of Hércules, the Extremaduran responded: "I am very grateful to Enrique (Ortiz), Carlos (Parodi), and Paco (Peña). They know the kind of person I am; I dedicate 24 hours a day to this badge. We must remember what we have achieved, and the defeats hurt me deeply, more than anyone else. I have been here for two and a half years because I try to give this badge and this fanbase everything I have. I appreciate their closeness and support. Everything can change in life, and teams have emerged from worse situations than we are in now. I still believe we can change the momentum," he stated.

Finally, Torrecilla confirmed that full-back Samu Vázquez will be absent for the second consecutive week and revealed that winger Jeremy de León has returned to training as he wants to gain minutes against Atlético's reserve team before traveling on Saturday with Puerto Rico to the United States, where he will play a friendly against world champions Argentina.