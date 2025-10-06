Torrecilla Survives Another Match Ball and Will Sit on the Bench on Friday at Rico Pérez The Extremaduran coach remains in charge of Hércules despite four defeats in six matches, leaving the team at the bottom of the table.

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Monday, 6 October 2025, 15:20 Comenta Share

Hércules never ceases to surprise, and this Monday, Rubén Torrecilla has been confirmed for the match this Friday (19:00) against Atlético Madrileño at Rico Pérez. The Extremaduran coach remains in his position despite technical secretary Paco Peña advocating for his departure after the defeat in Cartagena three weeks ago. Since then, only one point has been gained, and Hércules has fallen to the bottom of the standings, an unprecedented situation that has the fans up in arms.

Due to this perfectly justified anger, it was assumed that Hércules would make a change on the bench as a truce, but not even that has happened. Jon Pérez Bolo, a former blanquiazul player and father of central defender Adrián, remains the first choice, but no agreement has been reached. Thus, Torrecilla will be the visible head of the team this Friday against an Atlético reserve team that arrives in top form and as the leader.

Last Sunday's defeat in Teruel showed that the Extremaduran coach cannot find solutions and is desperate. The coach watched the entire second half seated, with evident gestures of resignation, and was probably the first to expect a dismissal this Monday. But no, he continues to lead the team for another week while the players are downcast, overwhelmed by the situation, and mostly paralyzed by nerves.

The only positive note from the Teruel match was the good minutes offered by the youth player Jorge Galvañ, who started at right-back due to the physical problems of Samu Vázquez and Sotillos. Galvañ fulfilled his role on the flank and also scored the 2-1 by taking advantage of a good assist from Soldevila. Apart from the good performance of the youth player, Hércules struggled in almost all areas. The defensive fragility is alarming, and the forwards have yet to score after six rounds.

Hércules will host the reserve team led by Fernando Torres on Friday with an eye on the infirmary, as central defenders Nacho Monsalve and Rubén Cantero, as well as wingers Nico Espinosa and Jeremy de León, are ruled out. The participation of Sotillos and Samu Vázquez will depend on how they feel during the week.