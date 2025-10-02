Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Torrecilla Struggles to Find the Right Formula: 21 Players in Five Matches

Midfielder Vique Gomes, on loan from Villarreal, is the only one yet to play

Lucas V. Belmar

Alicante

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 11:45

Comenta

Hercules coach Ruben Torrecilla is struggling to find the right formula in this chaotic start to the season for the blue and white team. The four points accumulated in the first five rounds keep Hercules in the relegation zone for another week, and the Extremaduran coach is preparing for Sunday's visit to Teruel with changes in sight. The poor performance of several players, injuries, and suspensions have led Torrecilla to use 21 players in just five rounds, including youth players Rafa de Palmas and Jorge Galvañ. Of all the available outfield players (Nico Espinosa remains sidelined), the only one without opportunities has been midfielder Vique Gomes, on loan from Villarreal. The midfielder was the last to arrive this summer and is currently overshadowed by Ben Hamed, Roger Colomina, and Carlos Mangada.

Hercules' problems continue to mount week after week, and just last Sunday, they needed up to three right-backs to complete the match against Alcorcón (0-0). Samu Vázquez started but requested a substitution at halftime due to discomfort, and Alejandro Sotillos also suffered an injury that forced him to leave the field with ten minutes remaining, resulting in youth player Galvañ finishing as a wing-back.

The situation in the heart of the defence is also deeply concerning. Everything went awry with Nacho Monsalve's knee injury, who started the season as a regular and impressed with his defensive solidity and composure in ball distribution. However, a knee injury has sidelined him for the past month, and he still faces another two or three weeks before being available again. In Monsalve's absence, the coach has relied on Javier Rentero, Adrián Bolo, and Rubén Cantero, but the latter has also suffered a muscular injury. The shortage of central defenders has been so severe that Torrecilla had to deploy Sotillos in this position in Cartagena, even though he was initially planned as a right-back.

For the upcoming match on Sunday in Teruel, which presents itself as a last chance for the coach, Hercules will be without winger Nico Espinosa and central defender Cantero. Torrecilla is placing special emphasis this week on creating scoring opportunities, as the match against Alcorcón ended without a single shot on target.

