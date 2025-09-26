Torrecilla: "I Have the Strength for Everything" The Hercules coach faces Sunday's ultimatum with resignation and believes many of his players have yet to adapt to the pressure.

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Friday, 26 September 2025, 16:27

Rubén Torrecilla, still the coach of Hercules, is well aware that his job is on the line this Sunday in the match against Alcorcón, which kicks off at 16:00 at Rico Pérez. Three consecutive defeats have left the Extremaduran coach on the brink of dismissal, but he publicly expresses his confidence in overcoming this critical moment. "I am fine, I have the strength to overcome everything, I was taught this at home from a young age and I will not give up," said Torrecilla, who was careful not to mention technical secretary Paco Peña in the following statement: "What bothers me is not bringing joy to our fans, to Enrique (Ortiz), to the players, and to the coaching staff, who put in many hours to make this work."

When questioned about the issues plaguing this Hercules, which has only secured three points out of twelve, Torrecilla stated that many of his players have not yet adapted to the pressure of a historic club whose unequivocal goal is promotion. "Seventy percent of the squad is new and many players are young, there is a lot of pressure here from the press, from social media... I find myself acting more as a psychologist than a coach. Hercules, Murcia, and Tenerife are the three toughest places in the league, I was a professional player for twelve years and I know that 80% in these teams is mental," explained the white-and-blue coach, while calling for the support of the fans at Rico Pérez: "I believe our people left Cartagena proud because we competed well, and we can overcome these situations by staying united."

Torrecilla also confirmed that full-backs Javi Jiménez and Samu Vázquez have recovered well from their injuries and are expected to be fit to start against Alcorcón. "Samu had a strain which is now better, and Javi had a knock on his vastus medialis which forced us to rest him on Thursday to prevent it from worsening. We hope both can make it as they are very important," he confirmed.

Thus, the white-and-blue absences for this Sunday include the suspended Retu, and the injured Nacho Monsalve and Cantero, in addition to the already known absence of captain Nico Espinosa.

Finally, Torrecilla did not reveal whether he will stick with the five-defender system used in Cartagena, although it is expected that he will return to a four-man defence with Javi Rentero back in the heart of the defence.