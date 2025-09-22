Torrecilla: Credit Exhausted at Hércules The coach will remain on the bench only as long as it takes to find his replacement

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Monday, 22 September 2025, 16:11

Hércules' defeat in Cartagena, their third consecutive loss, has not only raised all alarms at Rico Pérez but also triggered an urgent search for a coach to replace Rubén Torrecilla. The Extremaduran coach will remain in charge only while the market is scoured for a suitable replacement, a task that seems challenging as initial options are either with other teams or unwilling to take over a team in crisis. Many were willing to sign in June, but the situation is now different.

Torrecilla exhausted his credit in Cartagena with a defeat that exposed the conservative five-defender system, hastily implemented due to poor results. The same insecurity as in previous matches was evident, two goals were conceded, and Hércules ended with one player less due to Retu's avoidable expulsion, who also featured in the first goal's photo.

Hércules shows no reliability in any of its lines, occupies relegation spots to Segunda RFEF, and owner Enrique Ortiz was the first to express outrage in Cartagena. Barring surprises, Torrecilla will sit on the bench at Rico Pérez against Alcorcón next Sunday (16:00 hours), but a new leader is being sought for this ship, with several options open.

Hércules was promoted to Primera RFEF two seasons ago and had never before occupied relegation spots. In just four matches, the Hércules team, which started the season with the sole aim of promotion to Segunda, is already five points adrift of the lead, held by newly promoted Europa, and four points from the promotion zone marked by Alcorcón, their next opponent.

Last season, Hércules' first in the category, the worst position the team reached was twelfth place in the fourth round and in the last, when the team, already far from the top, coasted in the final stretch of the championship.

Hércules cannot escape the poor form of last season, as in the last eight league matches, four from last season and four from the current one, they have only managed one victory, in the opening match of this season against Tarazona (1-0).

Additionally, the Alicante team extends its dismal form away from Rico Pérez, where they have not won since March 9, and have now gone seven consecutive away games without securing three points, the last six ending in defeat.