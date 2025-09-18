Toni Pérez: "Pedro Sánchez mocks and the province is once again the main victim of his sectarian investment policy" The president of the Provincial Council describes the visit of the Prime Minister to the province as "very disappointing"

Todo Alicante Alicante Thursday, 18 September 2025, 15:46 Comenta Share

The president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Toni Pérez, described the visit of the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, to the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport this morning as "very disappointing," an event in which, according to him, "the local administrations such as the Generalitat and the Provincial Council itself were ignored."

Toni Pérez stated that "in the end, these issues, which are very important and relevant, fuel the process of polarisation in Spanish society that Pedro Sánchez and the Socialist Party are carrying out." He noted that "this situation could be better accepted if he had come to announce the investments and projects that this region is demanding from the Government of Spain."

The president of the Alicante Provincial Council lamented that this event has become "another encapsulated visit for his followers with minimal institutional representation, where, moreover, what he conveyed is a plan for all of Spain where the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, the chosen venue for the presentation, is one of the terminals most in need of investment and yet, it is one of the airports that fares the worst in this package of announcements."

Toni Pérez insisted that while other regions "have red carpets, even for the runways of their terminals that do not have as many passengers or as much activity as Alicante's, ours does not receive what we have been demanding for a long time, its rail connection and the second runway."

The province of Alicante is the fourth in Spain in terms of population and the fifth in contribution to GDP, as the president pointed out. Therefore, he recalled that from the province "we are demanding the water we need; clamouring for no more cuts in the Tajo-Segura transfer; demanding essential infrastructure such as our police stations or our Civil Guard barracks or demanding a second runway for our airport, one of the most important in international connection with Europe."

He also expressed the urgency for the Alicante terminal to have its rail connection with Alicante and Elche. In this regard, "there is not even an announcement in the package that the Prime Minister, who came to Alicante, has conveyed, in a way, to mock this province," the head of the Provincial Council concluded.

"Once again, the data shows that Alicante is once again the main victim of the investment policy of Pedro Sánchez's Government," asserted Toni Pérez, who criticised that while in Spain the State's investment grows by 14.5% nationwide, according to their own data, "in the province it decreases more each year and, far from being corrected, the historical grievance intensifies."