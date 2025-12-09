The Toll on Alicante's AP-7 Bypass to Become Permanently Free The Council of Ministers Authorises the Release of This Road Section

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 15:40 Comenta Share

On Tuesday, the Council of Ministers authorised the definitive release of the AP-7 toll on the Alicante Bypass, after verifying "the effectiveness of the trial period of free passage established in July 2024." Thus, the motorway is permanently configured as a free alternative to alleviate traffic congestion on the A-70 motorway, especially for long-distance travel.

This section of the AP-7, therefore, transitions from being managed by the State Society for Land Transport Infrastructures (SEITT) to a toll-free road managed by the Directorate General of Roads (DGC) under the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

Users of the AP-7 Alicante Bypass "had so far enjoyed" a 100% discount on all their journeys, under a pilot test initiated in July 2024 to "assess whether its use would be safe, comfortable, and effective as an alternative to the A-70 motorway, which was nearing its maximum capacity."

The measure, initially planned for four months, was extended twice, in October 2024 and February 2025, and was valid until 15 February 2026. In view of the "positive socio-economic and environmental results" obtained in the pilot test, "confirmed by traffic analyses and the significant reduction of pollutant emissions on the A-70," the Government has opted for the definitive release of the toll.

In this regard, Mayor Luis Barcala expressed his satisfaction on Monday with the agreement "because it is a constant demand and requirement of the City Council to ease traffic congestion on the A-70, which encircles the entire municipal area, and especially to facilitate long-distance travel and heavy vehicles passing through our municipal area."

"For years we have been calling for the permanent removal of the AP-7 toll because the first Alicante bypass, the A-70, accumulates very intense traffic flows, which were reaching their maximum capacity and also fully affecting the connection roads with the city's urban network," highlighted the mayor. The trial period of this free status launched in recent months by the Ministry of Transport has confirmed the need for this measure to benefit traffic flow in Alicante and contribute to environmental conservation.