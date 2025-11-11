Tobacco and Cannabis Use Declines Among Alicante Adolescents, But Vaping Rises The average age of initiation remains around 14 years, with one in five admitting to having been drunk in the past month

Pau Sellés Alicante Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 07:26 Comenta Share

Tobacco and cannabis are losing their appeal among adolescents in Alicante. Fewer young people are consuming these substances, and they are starting at a later age. However, this is not the case with alcohol and electronic cigarettes, whose consumption is more widespread and has even increased over the past two years.

These are the main conclusions of the latest report from the Survey on Drug Use in Secondary Education in Spain (ESTUDES 2025), which serves as a barometer to understand drug consumption trends and other addictions among students aged 14 to 18 in secondary education.

The document breaks down the data by autonomous communities, allowing us to extrapolate the reality in the province of Alicante. It shows that young people in Alicante begin experimenting with drugs at ages very similar to the national average, with a slight decrease compared to 2023 (the year the previous report was published).

The average age of initiation in tobacco consumption is 14.1 years, exactly the national average, while daily consumption begins around 14.4 years, half a year later than two years ago.

Alcohol remains the substance with the earliest initiation, with an average age of 13.8 years, just a tenth less than the national average. In the case of cannabis, initiation is slightly delayed to 14.8 years, in line with the national average and a tenth later than in 2023. Overall, the data suggests a longer delay in the first contact with drugs.

Sharp decline in tobacco use

Tobacco continues its downward trend among adolescents. Only three out of ten students (29.9%) have smoked at least once, compared to 33.1% in 2023. In the past twelve months, consumption has fallen to 22.7% (nearly five points less than two years ago) and, in the past month, to 16.4%, compared to 19.7% in 2023. Alicante thus aligns with the national downward trend, although it remains slightly above the national average in some age groups.

29.9 % of Alicante adolescents have smoked at least once 54.4 % of Alicante adolescents have vaped at least once

Conversely, alcohol continues to be the most consumed substance among adolescents, although without significant variations from the previous study. 76.4% of young people in Alicante have drunk at least once, a figure higher than the Spanish average (73.9%). In the past year, 74% admit to having consumed, and in the past month, 54.7%, three points above the national average.

Binge drinking still common

Nearly half (48%) of secondary school students in the province admit to having been drunk at least once, almost the same as two years ago (48.3%) and significantly above the national average (44.1%). In the past twelve months, 42.3% admit to having experienced a binge, compared to 38.7% nationally. Only in the most recent consumption, in the past month, is there an improvement: 18%, compared to 19.4% in 2023. In other words, nearly one in five admits to having been drunk in the past month.

Cannabis, the second most consumed illegal drug among young people, shows a significant reduction. 24.4% of students in Alicante have tried it at least once, compared to 29% two years ago. In the past year, consumption has decreased to 17.2% (five points less) and, in the past month, to 12.3%, compared to 15.5% two years ago.

Nevertheless, the figures remain above the national average (21%, 15.5%, and 11.6%, respectively), indicating a slightly higher prevalence in Alicante and throughout the Valencian Community.

The only area where a clear reduction is not observed is in electronic cigarettes. More than half of young people (54.4%) have vaped at least once, which is one and a half points more than in 2023. Regarding consumption in the past year, the figure drops to 46%, slightly lower than the last study. Both figures are well above the national average (49.5% and 40.8%, respectively), confirming the rise of vaping among adolescents.