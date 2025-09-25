Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 11:05

In a significant development, the local team secured a victory against their rivals. The match was intense, with both teams displaying exceptional skills.

The victory was celebrated by fans across the city, marking a new chapter in the team's history.

Experts suggest that this victory could be a turning point for the team, potentially leading to more successes in the future.

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante transforma el sector de la calle Trento en un gran espacio terciario para comercios y servicios
  2. 2 Más de 260.000 euros en ayudas para favorecer la integración de residentes extranjeros en la provincia de Alicante
  3. 3 El nuevo macroespacio de música en directo y conciertos en el puerto de Alicante arranca su primera temporada
  4. 4 ¿Qué tiempo hará en Alicante en otoño? Aemet hace su predicción
  5. 5 Un municipio alicantino crea su propia moneda digital para impulsar las ventas del comercio tradicional
  6. 6 El insólito vídeo de una joven paseando una paloma en Torrevieja que se ha vuelto viral: «Cuando tu perro está ocupado»
  7. 7 Muere ahogado un joven de 18 años en la playa del Cocó
  8. 8 Los momentos de miedo vividos por un escalador rescatado en Calpe: se queda colgando de un acantilado tras enredarse las cuerdas
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 24 de septiembre en Alicante
  10. 10 San Vicente proyecta un nuevo barrio con más de un millar de viviendas

