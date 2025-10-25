Key Tips for Safe Driving with the Time Change

J. Bacorelle Saturday, 25 October 2025, 13:45 Comenta Share

As the imminent arrival of winter time approaches, occurring in the early hours of this Saturday, October 25th to Sunday, October 26th (when 03:00 will become 02:00), it results in a reduction of natural light, especially during the afternoon hours. This change significantly increases the risk of road accidents by reducing visibility.

According to the DGT, adapting to the new schedule requires a period of adjustment to usual rhythms and routines. The best approach is to prepare for it gradually to avoid a sudden change.

During these days, it is common to feel increased drowsiness, fatigue, and even irritability, all of which can affect driving. It is crucial to pay attention to mood and physical conditions when driving, as they can increase distractions and reduce the ability to react to unexpected events.

Many studies indicate that road accidents increase in the days following the time change, especially during school and office hours, making it necessary to increase attention to the surroundings during these days.

Jesús Porta, a neurologist and vice president of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), states that in Spain "we have a problem because it gets dark later than in other countries, which means the intensity of the sun blocks the release of melatonin, causing us to go to bed later."

According to Nuria García, Head of Maintenance and Repair at Norauto Spain, "with reduced visibility, there is greater difficulty in perceiving obstacles, signals, and unexpected movements on the road. Driving with poor visibility is especially dangerous and also generates a sense of stress and insecurity in the driver that should not be overlooked. With the time change, it is important for the driver to apply a series of measures that can provide greater confidence during driving and, on the other hand, offer greater safety."

Here are some key tips regarding visibility (both of the vehicle and the driver) and rest due to the decrease in daylight hours:

Lighting and Components

Check the lighting system, ensuring all headlights, indicators, and brake lights are functioning correctly. Use dipped headlights even during the day, especially in low light conditions or adverse weather, or if the car does not have automatic daytime running lights. Preferably use xenon or LED lights, which significantly enhance visibility. They must be approved, and it is recommended to replace both at the same time.

Cleaning and Maintenance

Clean windshields and mirrors, as a clean surface improves visibility and reduces glare. Check the condition of the windshield and wipers, as dirty glass causes glare, and ensure the correct level of windshield washer fluid and the condition of the wipers. Keep the car in good condition and clean, as a dirty vehicle is less visible to other road users.

Driving Habits

Try to drive during daylight hours, reducing driving during hours with less natural light. Choose roads that are better lit, especially in case of rain and at night, opting for well-lit roads. Avoid driving in adverse conditions, such as heavy rain, fog, or strong winds. Avoid blind spots by correctly positioning mirrors and using assistance systems (sensors, cameras) to compensate for the lack of lateral and rear visibility.

Driver Well-being and Technology

Rest and sleep the necessary hours, as restorative sleep is key to avoiding drowsiness or fatigue at the wheel, which are accentuated by the lack of light. Carry the V-16 signal connected and approved.

The V-16 beacon, which will be mandatory from January 2026, will replace emergency triangles. It offers 360-degree visibility without needing to leave the vehicle and alerts Traffic to the incident.

Experts remind us that vehicle preparation and good rest are the best defenses against the increased accident rate associated with reduced sunlight.