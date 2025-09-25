Times of Darkness

Fernando Belzunce Director General Editorial de Vocento y autor del libro 'Periodistas en tiempos de oscuridad' Thursday, 25 September 2025, 00:40 Comenta Share

We are living in times marked by misinformation, with many people still unaware of its implications. It is a context defined by confusion and distrust, where we witness profound transformations occurring so rapidly that there is hardly any way to assimilate or measure their consequences. This widespread bewilderment occurs in a social climate of extreme polarisation, with powerful political forces, adept at manipulating emotions, capable of causing immense instability through social networks. The proliferation of false information and the infodemic, that overwhelming flood of information that confuses and disorients, significantly contribute to this sense of fragility. Therefore, and due to the events we witness, there is a disturbing feeling that perhaps we are not experiencing an era of changes but a change of era.

This global climate of vulnerability is exacerbated by the successful spread of illiberal political currents across dozens of countries, using democracies themselves to push anti-democratic agendas. Politicians clearly follow a shared playbook, inspired by the world's most powerful man, who has globalised this strategy of misinformation. A democratically elected leader, just four years after his followers led an uprising against an electoral result. An insurrection that seemed inconceivable in the United States and, a year later, as proof of this movement's universal nature, was mirrored in Brazil.

Populist and autocratic trends influence new radical politicians and even those from parties previously characterised by moderation. This happens in Hungary, Poland, Israel, the Philippines, Turkey, El Salvador, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, France, or Italy. Leaders emerge as influencers of this new doctrine cultivated on social media, where ruthless attacks on dissenters are stirred, as well as the continuous questioning of institutions, elected to represent the public will but surprisingly labelled as supposed enemies of the people. Attacks on justice, for example, are fierce. As is the brutal campaign of discredit faced by the media and the assaults on many of its professionals in a framework of surprising impunity. This occurs simultaneously in much of the liberal societies. Is it really a coincidence?

We are immersed in these times of darkness that will be studied in the future. The impact of major technological currents on journalism and democracies is immense, and it seems evident that this new turbulent framework favours misinformation and weakens journalistic enterprises without any solution in sight. Most media outlets worldwide have been in crisis for years, while tech multinationals have reached market capitalisations exceeding the GDP of countries like France, Spain, or Italy. Millions of people remain hooked daily to social networks based on a business model that algorithmically rewards lies and sensationalism. They constitute an open field for the dissemination of fake news and manipulations, as well as for the consolidation of polarisation and hatred.

Democracy is so ingrained in liberal societies that it seems not to be at risk, leading to a dangerous relaxation in its defence. But the enormous geopolitical disorientation, coupled with unpredictable leadership and disregard for various international organisations, causes an entire universal system of values, respected and agreed upon for decades, to falter. It is assumed that despite criticisms and attacks, democracy will always remain, although, as history shows, this need not be the case. Recent episodes that seemed previously impossible demonstrate this, such as a sovereign country invaded by another in Europe or a civilian population subjected to a humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East. It is not security that is at stake in this dilemma. Nor the economy. Nor migration. Nor identity. It is democracy. Because this is about democracy. And it is also about journalism, which is the profession that serves it and all citizens, and therefore is at the centre of this global offensive.

This Sunday, September 28, we celebrate World News Day, and it seems the best time to remember the importance and significance of journalism. An imperfect profession, as it is practised by people, which is the best known system for societies to have access to professional, fact-based, truthful information that allows them to make free decisions. As simple as it is momentous. An activity that also exercises oversight over governments, companies, and institutions, promotes plurality by offering different points of view, and serves as a voice for people and causes that would otherwise be forgotten. A hard, beautiful, and necessary job. Perhaps more than ever. Because now that we know AI will forever transform our perception of reality and will undoubtedly contribute to multiplying misinformation, we will appreciate having people professionally dedicated to a craft based on verifying information, cross-checking data, documenting facts, and travelling to the places where events occur to witness what happens there. Because without journalism, there is no democracy. And without democracy, darkness emerges.

This opinion piece is part of the World News Day campaign, a global initiative to showcase the value of journalism.