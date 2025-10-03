Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated film star, sparks interest and fury

Doménico Chiappe Madrid Friday, 3 October 2025, 10:40 Comenta Share

She has a charming smile and translucent gaze, fair skin, dark hair, just the right slenderness, and that indefinable something that has captivated audiences at the feet of young actresses. Her creators intentionally compare her to Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman. Yes, "creators," because the new actress, who has not yet appeared in a film production but is already attracting the attention of audiences, critics, and fellow actors, has been generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Her name is Tilly Norwood, and she is made with "the technology that is transforming our industry," say Particle6TV, the London studio that launched Norwood in a short film where she barely appears.

Preceded by a warning that no "humans or bears" appear in the video, several AI actors introduce Norwood, in the style of 'Casablanca,' a film where everyone talks about Rick, and he appears for the first time later in the plot. Thus, the dazzling new star is made to wait, appearing only for a few seconds cheerfully on a red carpet or pensive on a talk show sofa. She is "fully prepared for the big screen, designed for any role and always ready to perform," she says on her Instagram, with nearly 50,000 followers and 15 posts. There, she embodies an elf in the style of Liv Tyler in 'The Lord of the Rings,' an ordinary girl on the subway or at the beach, and an apocalyptic warrior. She even parodies a controversial jeans advertisement, starring Sydney Sweeney, which was accused of being racist.

Tilly Norwood, in some AI-generated scenes. REUTERS

This creature, which blends facial and body features of other charming actresses, has earned the rejection of those who see her as a threat, like a Frankenstein's bride 3.0. After some isolated reactions, such as Emily Blunt's, who said during filming that she was "terrifying," the Hollywood artists' union (Sag-Aftra) condemned this Wednesday the replacement by "synthetic" entities. They have silently watched as cardboard sets dissolved into computer resources and now fear the end of their craft.

With Norwood's presentation at a film event in Switzerland and, above all, the interest of agents and producers, the newly negotiated clauses by the Hollywood union to prevent identity substitution of any of its 160,000 members, or their technology being copied, became obsolete. "Creativity is, and must remain, human-centered," they said in a statement.

In response to the criticism, the creator of the AI actress, Eline van der Velden, signed another statement on Norwood's profile addressed to "those who expressed anger." She tells them that humans will not be replaced, nor will creative work, whose power she demonstrates with her work. "AI offers other ways to imagine and build stories" and asks for these artifices to be welcomed as another part of the "artistic family."