Three Developers, a Municipal Architect, and Former Mayor Convicted in Llíber Illegal Villas Scheme The Court Acquits Two Other Businessmen and Three Councillors at the Time, Including the Current Mayor

Thursday, 2 October 2025

La Sección Décima de la Audiencia Provincial de Alicante has sentenced three real estate developers, a municipal architect, and the former mayor of Llíber (Alicante), José Mas (PP), in the scheme involving nearly 300 illegal villas built in this town of Marina Alta between 1999 and 2003.

Specifically, the technician and these three businessmen, including Miguel Muntaner, have been given a sentence of two years in prison for a continuous fraud offence, considering the mitigating factor of undue delays, for deceiving dozens of clients during the property purchase and construction process.

Additionally, the architect and the former mayor are fined 1,800 euros each for a continuous urban planning corruption offence, with the same mitigating factor, according to the sentence of this case, dated September 25, 2025.

The court also disqualifies the technician and Mas for three years from the profession of architect, surveyor, builder, developer, urban planning technician, or any other position involving urban planning or construction activities or information or management in public administration bodies.

Acquittals

Regarding the other five defendants in this case, the Court acquits two developers. The first, of fraud and urban planning corruption charges, and the second, of fraud. It also acquits three councillors at the time of the illicit urban planning corruption. These are former PP councillors Vicente Andrés and José Juan Reus, who is the current mayor of Llíber, and PSPV's José Ordines, who was then in opposition.

Similarly, the court acquits the former mayor and developer Muntaner of bribery charges, although they are convicted of other offences. The sentence is not final and can be appealed to the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court (TS).

The judicial resolution finds that the three convicted businessmen advertised and offered through UK real estate agents the construction of villas on non-developable rustic land, which they showed to interested parties, assuring them that building was possible, as reported by the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).

The developers even invited buyers to propose their construction designs with sketches or features of the homes while concealing that such constructions were not permissible on those lands as they exceeded the maximum authorised percentage relative to the plot size, requiring authorisation from the Housing Department, "which they could hardly obtain," and other "insurmountable or very difficult obstacles" for the house to be legally built.

Moreover, they told their clients that they could request information about the legality of the works and operations at the Llíber Town Hall, where the convicted municipal technician attended them, who, in agreement with the businessmen, also did not warn them of the construction obstacles. In fact, in some cases, the architect even confirmed to the affected party that the construction was legal.

The sentence adds that the architect working for the council also received remuneration for drafting reports incorporated into the respective administrative files for the villa construction licenses.

Thus, the convicted, as a municipal technician, favourably reported, with the support of the report he himself had prepared, on the granting of the license before its deliberation and agreement in the Town Hall plenary, where it was approved with the vote in favour of the former PP mayor, also penalised, despite knowing it was manifestly contrary to current regulations.

"Appearance of Seriousness and Legality"

According to the sentence, the victims trusted in "the appearance of seriousness and legality" of these actions and made payments for the construction of the homes because they were unaware that these "were being built illegally," that the building permits were "contrary to current legality," that they would not obtain occupancy permits or habitability certificates, and that "in many cases" they would not have water and electricity services under normal conditions.

The court concludes that many of those affected by the fraud "would not have carried out the business of acquiring the plots and constructing the homes if they had known the construction obstacles and its illegality."

The trial for these events took place in May this year, in different sessions, in the Tenth Section of the Alicante Court, and ten people were on the bench, of whom five have been convicted and five acquitted. Two deceased former socialist councillors were not tried, nor was the former municipal secretary, who was excluded from the process due to her incapacity from illness.