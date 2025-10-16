Three New Captains for Elche Aiming to Make History Diaby, Affengruber, and Febas Join Bigas, Josan, and Dituro as Team Leaders

T. A. Elche Thursday, 16 October 2025, 10:45 Comenta Share

Elche players Bambo Diaby, Aleix Febas, and David Affengruber join the team’s captaincy group this season, alongside Pedro Bigas, Matías Dituro, and Josan Ferrández, as announced by the club on their social media channels.

Aleix Febas is entering his third season with Elche, while it is the second for Diaby and Austrian Affengruber. All three were pivotal in the team’s successful promotion campaign, though their selection is more about their influence within the group than their tenure.

Josan Ferrández, a product of Elche’s youth academy, is the only remaining player from the squad that was promoted to the Second Division seven years ago. Meanwhile, Bigas is in his fifth season with the club, having previously played in the First Division during his last stint.

Under normal circumstances, Pedro Bigas usually wears the captain’s armband during matches, as he remains a key player at 35, unlike Josan.

Argentinian goalkeeper Dituro joined Elche in the winter transfer window of 2024 and has since become a crucial player both on the field and in the locker room.

Additionally, the club is offering tickets to its members for the match against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday, October 25, at 16:15, as part of LaLiga EA Sports’ 10th round.

The Espanyol club has allocated 628 tickets for Elche supporters. Of the total provided, Elche CF has reserved 10% for the Federation of Supporters Clubs and another 10% for the Animation Stand.

The price for each visiting ticket is 25 euros. Since Tuesday, October 14, tickets have been available for Elche members in the 'Ticket Request' section of the Member Area. Each user can group up to four memberships and purchase the corresponding four tickets in one transaction.

The purchase deadline is Tuesday, October 21, at 19:00. Tickets will be sent digitally to each member via email starting Thursday, October 23.