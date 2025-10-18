Three Arrested in Operation Against Drug Trafficking in Vega Baja The criminals distributed narcotics from their respective homes in Rojales and Daya Nueva

Pau Sellés Alicante Saturday, 18 October 2025, 11:05

Blow to drug trafficking in the Vega Baja region. The National Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly operating various drug distribution points from their respective municipalities, spread across Rojales and Daya Nueva.

The main suspect, along with his partner and another man, have been brought before the duty courts in Torrevieja.

The investigation began when officers learned of a man, based in Daya Nueva, who was allegedly distributing cocaine from his home. The inquiries determined that the main suspect, with the help of his partner and another man, was supplying cocaine to consumers and other local redistributors.

Cocaine, hashish, and crystal meth

After surveillance and follow-ups, it was determined that the suspects were selling drugs from three homes located in Rojales and Daya Nueva.

In the operational phase of the investigation, three home searches were conducted, resulting in the seizure of over 850 grams of cocaine, various amounts of hashish and methamphetamine (crystal), four precision scales, €1,115 in small bills, a vacuum sealer, and a vehicle.