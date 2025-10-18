Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Items seized in the operation. TA

Three Arrested in Operation Against Drug Trafficking in Vega Baja

The criminals distributed narcotics from their respective homes in Rojales and Daya Nueva

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Saturday, 18 October 2025, 11:05

Comenta

Blow to drug trafficking in the Vega Baja region. The National Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly operating various drug distribution points from their respective municipalities, spread across Rojales and Daya Nueva.

The main suspect, along with his partner and another man, have been brought before the duty courts in Torrevieja.

Related News

The Civil Guard surprises a drug dealer with over 22 kilos of marijuana during a traffic control on the Alicante highway

The Civil Guard surprises a drug dealer with over 22 kilos of marijuana during a traffic control on the Alicante highway

The Civil Guard arrests two drug traffickers during a control in Torrevieja

The Civil Guard arrests two drug traffickers during a control in Torrevieja

The investigation began when officers learned of a man, based in Daya Nueva, who was allegedly distributing cocaine from his home. The inquiries determined that the main suspect, with the help of his partner and another man, was supplying cocaine to consumers and other local redistributors.

Cocaine, hashish, and crystal meth

After surveillance and follow-ups, it was determined that the suspects were selling drugs from three homes located in Rojales and Daya Nueva.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

In the operational phase of the investigation, three home searches were conducted, resulting in the seizure of over 850 grams of cocaine, various amounts of hashish and methamphetamine (crystal), four precision scales, €1,115 in small bills, a vacuum sealer, and a vehicle.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tres accidentes con 11 coches implicados obligan al cierre parcial del túnel de Sant Joan en la A-70 de Alicante
  2. 2 La Policía Nacional aborta una okupación en Alicante en plena madrugada y detiene a las tres implicadas
  3. 3 Las antiguas tabernas históricas de Alicante vuelven a las calles con una ruta gastronómica de tapa y vino a cinco euros
  4. 4 El parque del Pau 2 ya tiene constructor: Alicante se prepara para estrenar su nuevo pulmón con tirolina y toboganes gigantes
  5. 5 La noche de las velas del barrio Santa Cruz de Alicante: horario, recorrido y actuaciones
  6. 6 Alicante va a por el récord más sabroso con 9.000 porciones gratuitas de coca de mollitas en el corazón de la ciudad
  7. 7 Miles de toallitas tiradas al váter acaban en el desagüe de un río de Alicante
  8. 8 La bellea del foc que pasea por los escaparates de Madrid
  9. 9 Las estafas siguen su escalada en Alicante y la Policía Nacional alerta del uso de inteligencia artificial
  10. 10 Alicante queda fuera de las primeras fechas de la nueva gira de La Oreja de Van Gogh con Amaia Montero

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Three Arrested in Operation Against Drug Trafficking in Vega Baja

Three Arrested in Operation Against Drug Trafficking in Vega Baja