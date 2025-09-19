The MG for Those Not Ready to Transition to a Plug-in Electric

N. S. Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:07 Comenta Share

The new HS Hybrid+ is the third vehicle with an ECO label from MG, aimed at Spanish drivers who are not yet ready, or able, to transition to an electrified vehicle requiring external charging. True to the brand's philosophy and its multi-energy proposal, the new MG HS Hybrid+ is designed to meet the real needs of Spanish customers.

It represents a step forward over conventional hybrid propulsion systems. The "+" in its name perfectly reflects how this technology offers more efficiency, more electric driving, more power, more performance, and more driving pleasure. The MG HS Hybrid+ features a high-efficiency propulsion system composed of a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 kW), working in conjunction with a powerful electric motor (146 kW), an onboard generator, and a large capacity 1.8 kWh battery.

The battery is water-cooled, increasing cooling capacity by 300% compared to typical air-cooled hybrid vehicle batteries. Another distinguishing technology is the electrical system voltage, which operates at 350 volts, double the usual, improving power delivery, energy regeneration, and efficiency.

The combined power reaches an impressive 165 kW (225 hp), allowing the MG HS Hybrid+ to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds, thanks to a sophisticated 2-speed automatic transmission debuting in this model. In addition to enhancing performance, this gearbox offers a much superior user experience compared to the conventional continuously variable transmissions typically used in HEV hybrids. This is felt primarily in the quietness and comfort of the ride, as the engine is not constantly revving. It is also very apparent in the quick and direct response to the accelerator.

Despite these high power levels, the MG HS Hybrid+ achieves impressive fuel consumption (5.5 l/100 km in the WLTP combined cycle) and CO2 emissions of just 126 g/km. With its large battery, high voltage, and electric and generation power, the MG HS Hybrid+ also offers a range and performance in 100% electric mode that heralds a new era in hybrids.

The cabin of the new HS reaffirms MG's 'Premium for everyone' commitment, with more technology, space, comfort, and design. The elegant dashboard is dominated by two large 12.3-inch screens. The central one is dedicated to the infotainment system, with online services including weather information, real-time traffic updates, access to Amazon Music, and smartphone connectivity via Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay. The most equipped versions also benefit from a new 360° camera and wireless charging.

The interior of the new HS is very spacious, with ample legroom and width in all seats. It offers many storage options and a large boot with a capacity of 507 litres.