Thomas Partey leaving the court hearing. Reuters

Thomas Partey Pleads Not Guilty to Alleged Rape and Sexual Assault Charges Against Three Women

The Villarreal midfielder, currently out on bail, appeared in court in London this Wednesday and is set to stand trial in November 2026.

C. P. S.

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 17:45

The Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who played for Villarreal against Tottenham in the Champions League opener on Tuesday, appeared in court this Wednesday to plead not guilty to charges of allegedly raping two women and sexually assaulting a third alleged victim.

The 32-year-old player, who will not face trial until November 2, 2026, is accused of several offences that allegedly took place between 2021 and 2022 while he was with Arsenal. Partey only spoke in court to confirm his name, date of birth, and his plea of innocence during a brief hearing at Southwark Crown Court.

At the end of the session, Judge Christopher Hehir addressed the court. "I understand it is a long time ahead. As you will appreciate, the Crown Courts have a huge backlog of cases, which means trials take a long time to be scheduled. Because you are out on bail, you are effectively at the back of a queue of people in custody awaiting trial," he explained regarding the time remaining until the trial date.

The judge granted Partey bail in a previous hearing, under several conditions: he must not contact any of the three women and must notify the police of any permanent change of address or international travel.

