This is the revolutionary engine with which Stellantis aims to transform electric mobility

Stellantis, in collaboration with Saft (a subsidiary of TotalEnergies), has unveiled a significant milestone in the electric mobility industry: the first prototype vehicle incorporating the Integrated Smart Battery System (IBIS).

This research project, developed in France with the support of various academic institutions and companies, seeks to simplify the architecture of electric vehicles by integrating the functions of the inverter and charger directly into the battery.

The prototype, a new Peugeot E-3008 built on the STLA Medium platform, has already begun its road tests, marking a crucial step towards electrification.

According to Stellantis, the IBIS system reinvents the design of the electric powertrain by allowing the battery to handle energy conversion, eliminating the need for separate components that take up space and add weight. This advancement not only positively impacts vehicle performance but also promises a more sustainable and cost-effective solution for the future of electric mobility.

The initial results of the IBIS system tests are promising, highlighting its multiple benefits, including improved energy efficiency. The system achieves up to a 10% improvement in energy efficiency, with a reduction in vehicle weight of about 40 kg and freeing up to 17 litres of volume.

With the same battery size, the prototype has shown a 15% increase in power (from 150 kW to 172 kW). Regarding fast charging, initial results show a 15% reduction in charging time, which could shorten the time needed to charge the vehicle at home or public charging stations.

The simplified design of IBIS facilitates maintenance and increases the potential for battery reuse at the end of its life, both in vehicles and stationary applications.

According to Ned Curic, Stellantis' Chief Engineering Officer, "this project reflects our belief that simplification is innovation. By rethinking and simplifying the architecture of the electric powertrain, we are making it lighter, more efficient, and more cost-effective. These are the types of innovations that help us deliver better and more affordable electric vehicles to our customers."

For Hervé Amossé, Executive Vice President of Saft's Energy Storage Systems, "the IBIS project is a powerful testament to Saft's leadership in innovation. By integrating IBIS technology into our next-generation applications, we are unlocking a new era of smart, flexible, and sustainable energy solutions. Saft continues to lead the way in advanced research, offering long-term cost-effective solutions tailored to the changing needs of the market."

The real-world testing phase, supported by the French government, could pave the way for the mass production of IBIS technology in Stellantis vehicles.

Now, the focus is on testing under real driving conditions, which could pave the way for the integration of IBIS technology into Stellantis production vehicles by the end of the decade.

Beyond automotive, the IBIS architecture holds promise for a wide range of applications, such as rail, aerospace, marine, and data centres, underscoring Stellantis and Saft's commitment to scalable and sustainable electrification.