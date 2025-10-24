This is the first fuel cell truck now operating in Europe

Fuel cell trucks, like the Iveco model launched by Bosch, operate essentially as electric vehicles but generate their own electricity onboard. The core of the system is the Fuel Cell Power Module (FCPM), where hydrogen stored in high-pressure tanks (such as 70 kg at 700 bars) is introduced.

Within the cell, hydrogen reacts with oxygen from the air in an electrochemical process. This reaction produces electricity and water vapour as the only emission byproduct. The generated electricity directly powers the truck's e-axle (electric motor) and also recharges central batteries that act as energy storage units, providing a total system power of 400 kW.

Bosch has commenced the real operation of a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in Europe, marking a new milestone towards climate-neutral logistics. The truck, an Iveco model, is equipped with the fuel cell system developed by the company itself: Bosch's Fuel Cell Power Module (FCPM).

The 40-ton vehicle is operational at Bosch's Nuremberg plant, where it is used for internal traffic and the transportation of goods between the plant and the service provider.

The fuel cell system converts hydrogen and oxygen into water and electricity, allowing the truck to operate entirely electrically and be climate-neutral if renewable hydrogen is used.

The fuel cell system generates power exceeding 200 kilowatts. The truck's total system power is 400 kilowatts. It has five hydrogen tanks with a total capacity of 70 kilograms at a pressure of 700 bars.

The truck has a range of up to 800 kilometres, comparable to diesel trucks, and offers very short refuelling times. Unlike battery electric vehicles, its range is not affected by external temperature.

Clean Truck in Nuremberg

Objectives and Collaboration. The truck, operated by the transport company Schäflein and leased from Hylane, will cover about 12,000 kilometres per year, contributing to Bosch's CO₂ emissions reduction.

The main goal of this launch is to gain experience and collect valuable data from the real use of the FCPM, which will be used for the development of future propulsion systems, such as the Compact 190 and Compact 300 models.

Alexander Weichsel, commercial director of the Nuremberg plant, stated that "the fact that the truck has operated smoothly demonstrates that the fuel cell is ready for mass production."

Bosch, which began large-scale production of the FCPM in mid-2023, aims to set an example in Nuremberg and collaborate with industrial partners to implement Bavaria's Hydrogen Strategy 2.0.

Seeking Emission Reduction

The primary importance of hydrogen in reducing CO₂ emissions lies in its ability to offer climate-neutral freight transport.

By not burning fossil fuels (diesel), the truck eliminates CO₂ emissions and other pollutants directly from the exhaust. Moreover, if the hydrogen used is produced from renewable sources (known as green hydrogen), the entire lifecycle, from fuel production to use, is virtually carbon-free. For this reason, its use, as carried out by Bosch in Nuremberg, contributes to reducing CO₂ emissions from logistics operations.

The fuel cell truck offers key operational advantages that make it essential for the decarbonisation of heavy logistics. Unlike battery electric vehicles, this type of truck achieves long ranges (up to 800 km with 70 kg of hydrogen) and very short refuelling times, similar to a diesel truck, facilitating long-distance transport.

The deployment of this technology in real use in Europe, as undertaken by Bosch, aims to obtain valuable data for the development of future propulsion systems and accelerate the creation of abundant and affordable hydrogen infrastructure, essential for this technology to reach mass production and meet the large-scale Hydrogen Strategy.