This is how the IBI bill will decrease in Alicante depending on the property or premises PP and Vox push through the reduction in the Finance Committee with votes against from left-wing groups

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 15:21

All indications are that the Property Tax (IBI) bill in Alicante will decrease starting next week, when the City Council Plenary endorses the proposal to reduce the bill by 1.20%.

On September 25, the IBI reduction will be definitively approved, benefiting more than 336,000 homes and premises in the city of Alicante.

The Councillor for Finance, Nayma Beldjilali, highlighted that this 1.20% reduction in the IBI bill "adds to the 5% we already reduced in 2019."

Thus, the new IBI ordinance sets the tax rate for urban properties at 0.61985 per 100, when the previous rate was 0.62042. Furthermore, this measure includes various types of bonuses, depending on the type of property or premises.

Among them, the one applied to officially protected housing stands out with a 50% bonus, and for large families, it can reach up to 90% of the total tax, depending on the cadastral value of the property and the number of children.

There is also the applicable bonus for properties where thermal or electrical solar energy systems have been installed, reaching 50%.

Alongside another in favour of properties where economic activities declared of special interest or municipal utility are developed due to social, cultural, historical-artistic circumstances or employment promotion.

Green light in the Finance Committee

The new ordinance was approved this Friday in the Finance Committee, a step prior to its final approval in the Plenary. PP and Vox voted in favour, while PSOE, Compromís, and Esquerra Unida rejected it.

"It is sad that left-wing political groups want to continue raising taxes, as Sánchez has done more than 100 times since he took office," lamented Beldjilali, while celebrating the agreement with Vox.

In this regard, the Councillor for Finance appealed "to the sensibility" of the rest of the groups to "support the new IBI ordinance in the Plenary, as it aligns with what the people of Alicante demand without harming municipal finances."

Rejected amendments

The amendments proposed by the PSOE and EU groups have been rejected. In the case of the changes the PSOE wanted to introduce in the ordinance, none of the five were admitted, mostly for not aligning with the Financial Economic Plan or due to technical defects. The 21 proposed by EU were rejected for legal and technical reasons.