Illegal dumping site, in archive image. TA

This Alicante Municipality Increases Fines for Littering by Almost 500%

The aim is to "strengthen the protection of the rural environment and preserve the traditional orchard landscape."

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Monday, 29 September 2025, 16:05

La huerta de la Vega Baja is a unique landscape, thousands of hectares with all kinds of trees and plantations that create a green lung for the province of Alicante. However, there are unscrupulous individuals who do not comply with regulations when disposing of pruning waste and other types of refuse. Therefore, municipalities are becoming increasingly strict in penalising these uncivil behaviours.

The Catral Town Council has taken a firm stance in its "protection of the rural environment and preservation of the traditional orchard landscape." With this goal, the municipal plenary approved on September 25th the modification of the Citizen Coexistence Ordinance, proposed by the government team led by the popular Joaquín Lucas.

The new regulation establishes an increase in fines for the dumping of rubble, pruning waste, and any other type of refuse in the orchard by almost 500%. Thus, the fines rise from 250 euros to 1,400 euros.

With this measure, the Town Council aims to "dissuade and curb uncivil practices that harm the environment and cause significant economic damage to municipal coffers." Currently, the removal of illegal rubble and pruning costs more than 2,000 euros for each dumping site that must be cleared by municipal services.

With this modification of the Ordinance, the Council "reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, landscape protection, and the improvement of citizen coexistence."

