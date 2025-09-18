This is the new Albufereta neighbourhood: housing, park, hotels, and an open-air museum The urban project will combine the residential area with the enhancement of an archaeological site

The new neighbourhood of Alicante planned in Albufereta has its future outlined. Its boundaries are set between Caja de Ahorros Street (extension of Vía Parque), Flora de España, and the roundabout of Engineer Pedro Torres, next to the Juncaret ravine, marking one of the city's most ambitious urban transformations.

The signing of the urban planning agreement has marked "a historic milestone," after more than 20 years of deadlock in the processing of the Nueva Albufereta neighbourhood in Alicante. This step opens the way for the submission of the land redistribution project and obtaining the necessary permits.

According to forecasts, the urbanisation works could begin between mid and late 2026, while the construction of the housing would start in 2027.

The plots, from west to east

In the western area of the Nueva Albufereta neighbourhood, residential use will be concentrated, with the construction of 1,420 homes, of which 147 will be social housing (VPP).

These buildings will be high-rise and set back from both the riverbed and the Cultural Interest Site (BIC) 'Cerro de las Balsas', to ensure safety and avoid flood risks, although the ravine is already channelled, as highlighted by Mayor Luis Barcala.

On the eastern side of the ravine, plots for tertiary and hotel use will be reserved, which will provide the neighbourhood with a tourist and service offer complementary to the residential area.

Public services

One of the main attractions of Nueva Albufereta will be the creation of an archaeological park, conceived as a large green area that will highlight the remains of possible archaeological sites linked to the Tossal de Manises, the origin of the ancient cities of Akra, Leuka, and Lucentum, the cradle of present-day Alicante.

Alongside this space, in the southern area of this new neighbourhood of Alicante, there will be integrated children's play areas, fitness areas for the elderly, pergolas, and vegetation.

The project also includes a public facility of 10,000 square metres, yet to be defined, which will complete the services of the Nueva Albufereta neighbourhood in Alicante.