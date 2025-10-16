These are the winners of the XIII edition of the Alfil Awards Barceló Hotel Group, IMED Hospitales, Grupo Social ONCE, Carmencita, Mastercard (Tourism), Gioseppo, and the Alicante Port Authority are recognised by Terciario Avanzado

The Terciario Avanzado Association has announced the winners for the XIII edition of the Alfil Awards, which will take place on October 22 at the Altmira Palace in Elche, under the theme "A very present future". This year, seven companies and institutions will be publicly recognised and awarded in various categories at a gala that highlights one of the most important assets, Terciario Avanzado's ability to bring the future to the present through transformation that drives companies and sectors.

"The Alfil Awards are a recognition of the strategic talent that drives the transformation of our region. Each awarded company demonstrates that innovation, digitalisation, and sustainability are not abstract concepts, but real decisions that change the way we compete, grow, and create value from and for the province of Alicante," explains Mariano Torres, president of Terciario Avanzado.

In the 'Social Sustainability' category, the award goes to Barceló Hotel Group for transforming the historic Hotel Selomar into an exemplary urban revitalisation project. Additionally, with the reopening of Barceló Benidorm Beach, the company has revived a city symbol, generating employment, boosting the local economy, and restoring patrimonial value to the area. It is a model of responsible tourism that combines modernity, identity, and community commitment.

In 'Digitalisation', the award goes to IMED Hospitales for leading the way in healthcare digitalisation in a world where technology redefines the relationship between people and services. This is demonstrated by their new comprehensive mobile application using artificial intelligence to accompany patients throughout their care process, offering closer, more agile, and personalised attention.

In 'Communication', the award goes to Grupo Social ONCE for elevating institutional communication to a new level, turning it into a powerful tool for social transformation. With campaigns like 'Much to see', they have managed to raise awareness, educate, and move through a close, creative, and deeply human language. Their ability to convey values of inclusion and diversity, from authenticity and narrative innovation, makes them a benchmark for how communication can inspire change and commitment throughout society.

The 'Internationalisation' category recognises the work of Carmencita, a company based in Novelda, which has brought the aromas and colours of our land to seventy countries. With over 100 years of history, they have combined tradition and innovation, consolidating their industrial leadership and projecting the name of Alicante as synonymous with quality and Mediterranean flavour. Carmencita shows that internationalising is not just selling abroad, but exporting culture, identity, and pride of origin.

The 'Business Intelligence' award goes to Mastercard. In the age of data, Mastercard has turned information into strategic knowledge through its Tourism Innovation Hub and the Mastercard Economics Institute, providing tools that help governments and businesses better understand travel patterns, consumption, and the evolution of destinations. Their work represents the value of business intelligence as a lever for competitiveness, sustainability, and economic transformation.

In 'Circular Economy', Gioseppo will be awarded. A leading company that, in a constantly changing sector like fashion, has made sustainability its true style. Their strategy 'Have a Nice World' integrates recycled materials, responsible design, and social commitment, demonstrating that profitability and purpose can go hand in hand. From Elche, they inspire a whole generation of brands to think, produce, and grow in a circular way.

Finally, the 'Honorary Award' goes to the Alicante Port Authority, which has established itself as a strategic engine for the province and a benchmark in the sustainable transformation of port infrastructures. With pioneering projects in decarbonisation, clean energy, and green logistics, it is promoting a new model of connectivity that links tourism, commerce, and territorial development. Their vision integrates competitiveness and sustainability, turning the Port into a true connector between the blue economy and the future of the province.