Chocolate cake, in a file image. LP

These are the pastry chefs who make the best chocolate cakes in the world

The final decision will be made on October 3rd at the Alicante Gastronómica fair

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 16:55

On Friday, October 3rd in the morning, the II International High Pastry Paco Torreblanca Award for the Best Chocolate Cake in the World will be held during the sixth edition of the Alicante Gastronómica fair, which will take place at IFA-Feria Alicante over the weekend.

The finalists of the competition are: Joseph Manuel Minaya Bravo from Peru, María Fernanda Núñez Durán from Chile, Jimena Alejandra Reyes Narváez from Mexico, Steben Gaviño Núñez from Ecuador, the Peruvian Jesús Chavez Ibáñez from Spain (Madrid), the Bolivian Lizbeth Velasco Fernández from Spain (Madrid), Jones Gorrotxategi from Spain (Gipuzkoa), the Moroccan Chayma Boutkabout from Spain (Barcelona), the Argentine Martín de Luca from Spain (Barcelona), and Camilo Pardo Pinto from Colombia.

From 10 am, participants will start preparing their cakes, and the announcement of the winner and the award ceremony will take place around 5 pm.

The contest will once again feature a prestigious jury, composed of renowned figures in pastry and gastronomy: Martin Berasategui, Jordi Roca, Oriol Balaguer, Frédéric Bau, Carles Mampel, Rafael García Santos, Jacob Torreblanca, and Paco Torreblanca. It will award 3 prizes consisting of €3,000 for the winner, €2,000 for the second place, and €1,000 for the third.

All this and much more will be organized under the framework of Alicante Gastronómica, a fair open to the public, aiming to bring high gastronomy and everyday gastronomy closer to everyone. It is established as the most important experiential fair in Europe aimed at the general public and professionals in the sector. It will take place from October 3rd to 6th at IFA and will feature more than 400 activities in its program, including showcookings, lectures, tastings, workshops, demonstrations, and round tables, as well as over 260 exhibitors.

On Monday, October 6th in the morning, the III International Potato Omelette Championship will also be held, where chefs from different autonomous communities will compete for the award.

