These are the neighbourhoods in Alicante where new licences for tourist apartments will not be granted The City Council establishes an index of 0.187 tourist places per inhabitant and prohibits the establishment of new accommodations in saturated areas that exceed this figure

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 13:51 Comenta Share

On Tuesday, 7th September, the Alicante City Council announced that it will begin processing new regulations to curb the proliferation of tourist apartments in the city. Among the measures to be adopted is the prohibition of establishing tourist accommodations on the ground floors of commercial streets.

Furthermore, the Alicante council will not grant new licences in areas saturated with tourist apartments. To achieve this, an index has been established, setting a limit of 0.187 places per inhabitant, which will be reviewed annually.

The City Council will divide Alicante into census areas to apply this index and will not authorise new places in these areas. In areas where the figure is not exceeded, control will be maintained to prevent surpassing the threshold.

Among the areas already exceeding this index, where new tourist apartments cannot be established, is practically the entire centre of Alicante. Both the Diputación expansion area, as well as Mercado, Luceros, San Antón, and the historic centre, have an index higher than 0.187 places per inhabitant.

In the map shared by the City Council, areas of Albufereta, such as the area from the quarry to the Isleta and the beach itself, are also saturated. In the Playa de San Juan area, tourist apartments cannot be established in several sectors, such as those closest to PAU 5 and at the level of the promenade.

In the south of Alicante, Urbanova is also saturated with tourist apartments, and the number of places exceeds the index imposed by the council, meaning the beach will not have new tourist accommodations. Juan XXIII is also highlighted on the map as a stressed area where the index is also exceeded.

Saturated areas

At the beginning of the year, the City Council presented a study on tourist accommodations, which quantified two accommodations for every 100 homes, with particularly stressed areas such as the Santa Cruz neighbourhood, where one in five homes is used for tourism. Other areas in the centre have high pressure, with eight apartments for every 100 homes.

Playa de San Juan also exceeds the average in Alicante, with four homes per hundred, with areas such as Holland Avenue, Scandinavian countries, or the first line of the beach being the most affected.