These are the municipalities in Alicante where it rained the most this Tuesday The rainfall was concentrated in the Marina Alta, causing floods, and the southern coast of the province

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 18:40 Comenta Share

Autumnal scenes have been painted across the province of Alicante, with a maximum accumulation of nearly 70 litres per square metre over the past few hours. This marks the end of the orange alert for rainfall, issued by Aemet for the coastal area today.

Until just a few minutes ago, at 5:59 PM, the Marina Alta was under a yellow warning from Aemet, following stormy conditions during the central hours of this Tuesday, 30th September; while other alerts were deactivated in the morning across the province of Alicante.

In less than two hours, storms have left an accumulation of 69.7 litres per square metre in the city of Dénia, according to real-time records from Avamet. The rain intensified from 10 AM this Tuesday, with a new episode at midday causing floods.

Ampliar Flooded roads in Dénia. PLD

Similarly, in the neighbouring town of Jávea, up to 42.3 litres per square metre were accumulated on Tuesday due to the rains and storms from the ex-Gabrielle storm. These figures were also recorded in just 120 minutes, between 12 and 2 PM.

Rain during the early hours

Other records exceeding 20 litres per square metre are scattered along the southern coast of the province of Alicante, where rain fell during the early hours of this Tuesday, 30th September.

Thus, Gran Alacant in Santa Pola was the point with the highest impact during this period, between 2:20 AM and 6 AM, with an accumulation of 40.4 litres per square metre due to the nocturnal storm.

Another notable accumulation point in the Bajo Vinalopó was Elche. The Avamet station at the UMH campus recorded 32.2 litres per square metre at 5:12 AM this Tuesday; while Aspe, in the neighbouring region, recorded 28.9 mm between 3:30 and 7:20 AM.

The Vega Baja region also recorded significant figures in the municipalities of Torrevieja and Guardamar del Segura. The former recorded 36 litres per square metre between 1:45 AM and 5:30 AM this Tuesday morning; while the latter accumulated 21.4 mm between 2:55 AM and 7 AM.

Meanwhile, the island of Tabarca recorded an accumulation of 19.6 litres per square metre. The rain fell on the Alicante archipelago between 2 AM and 5 AM, with another drizzle until 7:55 AM this Tuesday.