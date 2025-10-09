These are the municipalities in Alicante under red alert due to the 'Alice' storm Aemet and Emergencies activate the maximum level due to rains that could leave up to 180 litres per square metre

Thursday, 9 October 2025

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) will activate the red alert, with extreme risk, this Friday due to rains that could accumulate up to 180 litres per square metre in the southern half of the province of Alicante.

The Miteco agency, together with the Generalitat's Emergency Coordination Centre, has announced that this red alert will be activated in the southern coast of Alicante from 10 am this Friday, 10th October.

The rains will increase over the next 24 hours, according to Aemet, when "very strong and persistent" precipitation is expected. Additionally, in several points of the Mediterranean area, they could be "torrential, with possible floods and flash floods".

Furthermore, the pre-emergency will extend until at least next Monday, 13th October, due to possible accumulations of more than 100 mm in four to six hours, while throughout the 'Alicante' storm episode, they could reach "more than 250 to 300 mm".

Alongside the red alert, which will be activated in municipalities of Marina Baixa, L'Alacantí, Medio Vinalopó, Bajo Vinalopó, and Vega Baja, the province of Alicante also has yellow and orange warnings in other areas.

Affected municipalities Red alert

Red alert in La Marina Baixa La Marina Baixa

Polop

La Nucia

L'Alfàs del Pi

Benidorm

Finestrat

Relleu

Orxeta

La Vila Joiosa

Municipalities of L'Alacantí under red alert Alicante

Sant Joan d'Alacant

Mutxamel

El Campello

Aigües

Busot

Agost

Localities under red alert in Medio Vinalopó Monforte del Cid

Novelda

Aspe

Hondón de las Nieves

Hondón de los Frailes

Red alert in Bajo Vinalopó Elche

Crevillente

Santa Pola

Municipalities of Vega Baja under red alert Albatera

Algorfa

Almoradí

Benejúzar

Benferri

Benijófar

Bigastro

Callosa de Segura

Cox

Daya Nueva

Daya Vieja

Dolores

Formentera del Segura

Granja de Rocamora

Guardamar del Segura

Jacarilla

Los Montesinos

Orihuela

Pilar de la Horadada

Rafal

Redován

Rojales

San Fulgencio

San Isidro

San Miguel de Salinas

Torrevieja

Catral

Yellow alert in Alto Vinalopó

Villena

Beneixama

Biar

Canyada

Campo de Mirra

Sax

Salinas

Affected municipalities Orange alert

Orange alert in Marina Baixa Altea

Callosa d'en Sarrià

Bolulla

Tàrbena

El Castell de Guadalest

Benimantell

Beniardà

Confrides

Benifato

Sella

Orange alert in Marina Alta Dénia

Xàbia

Calpe

Benissa

Teulada-Moraira

Gata de Gorgos

Pego

Ondara

El Verger

Els Poblets

Pedreguer

Orba

Benidoleig

Benigembla

Parcent

Murla

Alcalalí

Llíber

Xaló

Senija

Castell de Castells

Vall de Laguar

Vall d'Ebo

Vall d'Alcalà

Vall de Gallinera

Sagra

Tormos

Benimeli

Rafol d'Almúnia

Sanet y Negrals

Beniarbeig

La Vall de Pop

Orange alert in El Comtat Almudaina

L'Alqueria d'Asnar

Alcosser de Planes

Alfafara

Beniarrés

Benilloba

Benillup

Benimarfull

Benimassot

Cocentaina

Fageca

Famorca

Gayanes

Gaianes

Gorga

Millena

Muro de Alcoi

Planes

Quatretondeta

Tollos

L'Orxa

Affected municipalities Yellow alert

Yellow alert in L'Alcoià Alcoi

Ibi

Onil

Castalla

Banyeres de Mariola

Tibi

Penàguila

Municipalities of L'Alacantí under yellow alert Xixona

La Torre de les Maçanes

Localities under yellow alert in Alto Vinalopó Villena

Beneixama

Biar

Canyada

Campo de Mirra

Sax

Salinas

Yellow alert in Medio Vinalopó Elda

Petrer

Monóvar

Pinoso

Aspe

La Romana