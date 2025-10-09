Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente Primeras cancelaciones y suspensiones por la alerta roja por dana en Alicante
Rainfall this Thursday in Alicante. SHOOTORI

These are the municipalities in Alicante under red alert due to the 'Alice' storm

Aemet and Emergencies activate the maximum level due to rains that could leave up to 180 litres per square metre

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 9 October 2025, 13:37

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) will activate the red alert, with extreme risk, this Friday due to rains that could accumulate up to 180 litres per square metre in the southern half of the province of Alicante.

The Miteco agency, together with the Generalitat's Emergency Coordination Centre, has announced that this red alert will be activated in the southern coast of Alicante from 10 am this Friday, 10th October.

The rains will increase over the next 24 hours, according to Aemet, when "very strong and persistent" precipitation is expected. Additionally, in several points of the Mediterranean area, they could be "torrential, with possible floods and flash floods".

Furthermore, the pre-emergency will extend until at least next Monday, 13th October, due to possible accumulations of more than 100 mm in four to six hours, while throughout the 'Alicante' storm episode, they could reach "more than 250 to 300 mm".

Alongside the red alert, which will be activated in municipalities of Marina Baixa, L'Alacantí, Medio Vinalopó, Bajo Vinalopó, and Vega Baja, the province of Alicante also has yellow and orange warnings in other areas.

Affected municipalities

Red alert

Red alert in La Marina Baixa

  • La Marina Baixa

  • Polop

  • La Nucia

  • L'Alfàs del Pi

  • Benidorm

  • Finestrat

  • Relleu

  • Orxeta

  • La Vila Joiosa

Municipalities of L'Alacantí under red alert

  • Alicante

  • Sant Joan d'Alacant

  • Mutxamel

  • El Campello

  • Aigües

  • Busot

  • Agost

Localities under red alert in Medio Vinalopó

  • Monforte del Cid

  • Novelda

  • Aspe

  • Hondón de las Nieves

  • Hondón de los Frailes

Red alert in Bajo Vinalopó

  • Elche

  • Crevillente

  • Santa Pola

Municipalities of Vega Baja under red alert

  • Albatera

  • Algorfa

  • Almoradí

  • Benejúzar

  • Benferri

  • Benijófar

  • Bigastro

  • Callosa de Segura

  • Cox

  • Daya Nueva

  • Daya Vieja

  • Dolores

  • Formentera del Segura

  • Granja de Rocamora

  • Guardamar del Segura

  • Jacarilla

  • Los Montesinos

  • Orihuela

  • Pilar de la Horadada

  • Rafal

  • Redován

  • Rojales

  • San Fulgencio

  • San Isidro

  • San Miguel de Salinas

  • Torrevieja

  • Catral

  • Yellow alert in Alto Vinalopó

  • Villena

  • Beneixama

  • Biar

  • Canyada

  • Campo de Mirra

  • Sax

  • Salinas

Affected municipalities

Orange alert

Orange alert in Marina Baixa

  • Altea

  • Callosa d'en Sarrià

  • Bolulla

  • Tàrbena

  • El Castell de Guadalest

  • Benimantell

  • Beniardà

  • Confrides

  • Benifato

  • Sella

Orange alert in Marina Alta

  • Dénia

  • Xàbia

  • Calpe

  • Benissa

  • Teulada-Moraira

  • Gata de Gorgos

  • Pego

  • Ondara

  • El Verger

  • Els Poblets

  • Pedreguer

  • Orba

  • Benidoleig

  • Benigembla

  • Parcent

  • Murla

  • Alcalalí

  • Llíber

  • Xaló

  • Senija

  • Castell de Castells

  • Vall de Laguar

  • Vall d'Ebo

  • Vall d'Alcalà

  • Vall de Gallinera

  • Sagra

  • Tormos

  • Benimeli

  • Rafol d'Almúnia

  • Sanet y Negrals

  • Beniarbeig

  • La Vall de Pop

Orange alert in El Comtat

  • Almudaina

  • L'Alqueria d'Asnar

  • Alcosser de Planes

  • Alfafara

  • Beniarrés

  • Benilloba

  • Benillup

  • Benimarfull

  • Benimassot

  • Cocentaina

  • Fageca

  • Famorca

  • Gayanes

  • Gaianes

  • Gorga

  • Millena

  • Muro de Alcoi

  • Planes

  • Quatretondeta

  • Tollos

  • L'Orxa

Affected municipalities

Yellow alert

Yellow alert in L'Alcoià

  • Alcoi

  • Ibi

  • Onil

  • Castalla

  • Banyeres de Mariola

  • Tibi

  • Penàguila

Municipalities of L'Alacantí under yellow alert

  • Xixona

  • La Torre de les Maçanes

Localities under yellow alert in Alto Vinalopó

  • Villena

  • Beneixama

  • Biar

  • Canyada

  • Campo de Mirra

  • Sax

  • Salinas

Yellow alert in Medio Vinalopó

  • Elda

  • Petrer

  • Monóvar

  • Pinoso

  • Aspe

  • La Romana

Publicidad

