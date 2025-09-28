Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Alerts for this Monday. Aemet

These are the municipalities in Alicante on alert due to Monday's storms

Emergencies issues a list of localities that will be most affected during this episode

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Sunday, 28 September 2025, 12:00

Heavy rainfall is expected this Monday and Tuesday in the province of Alicante. The onset of October will bring "very heavy and persistent rains" with accumulations of up to 200 litres over these days, as detailed by Emergencies and the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

This Monday Aemet has activated a yellow alert across the province of Alicante for storms and accumulations of 20 litres per square metre in one hour, while in the northern coast of Alicante, the warning has been raised to orange for 140 litres in 12 hours.

The Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response recommends that municipalities and organisations with responsibilities in emergency management monitor all alerts issued by the Generalitat's Emergency Coordination Centre during these days to activate their relevant protocols.

Emergencies has released a list of municipalities at medium and high risk due to the arrival of these torrential rains and recommends clearing drains and removing objects that could be swept away by water.

MEDIUM RISK

  • L'Alacantí: Agost, Sant Vicent del Raspeig

  • Vinalopó: Aspe, Monforte del Cid, La Romana, Villena, Crevillent, Beneixama, Salinas

  • Alcoià: Alcoi, Castalla

  • El Comtat: Beniarrés, Cocentaina, Gorga, L'Orxa

  • Marina Baixa: La Nucia

  • Marina Alta: L'Atzúbia, Beniarbeig, Benimarfull, Pedreguer, Teulada, La Vall d'Ebo, Xaló

  • Vega Baja: Algorfa, Algüeña, Benferri, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, Pilar de la Horadada, Redován, San Miguel de Salinas

HIGH RISK

  • L'Alacantí: Alacant, El Campello, Elx, Mutxamel, Sant Joan d'Alacant.

  • Vinalopó: Elda, Monòver, Novelda, Petrer, El Pinós, Elx, Santa Pola

  • Alcoià: Ibi

  • Marina Baixa: L'Alfàs del Pi, Benidorm, Finestrat, La Vila Joiosa.

  • Marina Alta: Altea, Dénia, Ondara, Els Poblets, El Verger, Xàbia.

  • Vega Baja: Albatera, Almoradí, Benejúzar, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Catral, Cox, Crevillent, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Dolores, Formentera del Segura, Guardamar del Segura, Jacarilla, Orihuela, Rafal, Redován, Rojales, San Fulgencio, Santa Pola, Torrevieja.

