These are the Eight Stolen Jewels from the Louvre The thieves attempted to steal nine pieces from the museum's Apollo room, but during their escape, they lost one, the crown of Empress Eugenia, which is now in the hands of the French authorities.

It was Sunday. The Louvre Museum had just opened its doors. Four individuals, taking advantage of a freight elevator, entered the building. Specifically, they targeted the Apollo room, where jewels from the Napoleonic era, of great economic and historical value, are displayed. The robbers left seven minutes after the heist began, carrying nine pieces. However, during their escape, they lost one, which has now been recovered by the Parisian authorities, albeit damaged.

Grand Bow of Empress Eugenia's Bodice

This brooch, designed by François Kramer, is a representative piece of the French imperial style. Empress Eugenia de Montijo, wife of Napoleon III, used it as part of her trousseau.

Emerald Necklace from the Set of Maria Luisa

This set was a wedding gift from Napoleon I to his second wife, Maria Luisa of Austria, in March 1810. The necklace and earrings were crafted by the court's official jeweller, François-Régnault Nitot, and are composed of 32 cut emeralds and 1,138 diamonds.

Diadem of Empress Eugenia

A tiara composed of seven large stems and three large superimposed pearls, alternating with eight skin-shaped cartridges, topped with "pear" foliage and diamonds. A total of two hundred and twelve pearls, twelve pearls, one thousand nine hundred and ninety-eight diamonds, and nine hundred and ninety-two roses.

Tiara from the Set of Queen Maria Amelia and Queen Hortensia

This set of Ceylon sapphires set in gold was worn successively by Queen Hortensia, Queen Maria Amélie, and Isabel of Orleans. It remained in the Orleans family until 1985.

Set of Earrings of Queen Maria Amelia and Queen Hortensia

These earrings belonged to a set of jewels worn first by Queen Hortensia, then by Queen Maria Amelia, and finally by Isabel of Orleans. They remained under the family's ownership until 1985.

Necklace from the Sapphire Set of Queen Maria Amelia and Queen Hortensia

The necklace, matching the previous earrings, is composed of 8 sapphires and 631 diamonds and was worn successively by Queen Hortensia, Queen Maria Amelia, and Isabel of Orleans.

Pair of Emerald Earrings from the Set of Maria Luisa

This set of earrings is composed of six emeralds and 108 diamonds that Napoleon gifted to Maria Luisa of Austria during their marriage. It was manufactured in 1810, but when Maria Luisa left the country in 1814, she returned the diamonds and bequeathed the emeralds to her cousin, Leopold II of Habsburg.

Reliquary Brooch

This brooch, known for its historical and artistic value, was part of the trousseau of Empress Maria Luisa of Austria, wife of Napoleon I. The complete set, which includes an emerald necklace and earrings, was created for the empress and is considered one of the most emblematic jewels of the French royal collection.

They Tried, but It Fell on the Way The diadem of Empress Eugenia de Montijo is one of the most notable pieces among the jewels stolen from the Louvre Museum on October 19, 2025. This piece, commissioned in 1853 by Napoleon III for his wife, Eugenia de Montijo, was designed by jeweller Alexandre-Gabriel Lemonnier. The diadem is composed of 212 pearls, including 17 pear-shaped pearls, and 1,998 diamonds, set in a foliage design with pearl and diamond cartridges. The piece rests on a band of round pearls and diamond leaves.