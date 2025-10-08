These are the new deductions to reduce the waste tax rate in San Vicente del Raspeig The reductions will be applied from January 1, 2026, and could benefit 1,800 families

European directives mandating full coverage of waste collection and treatment costs have compelled municipalities across Spain to increase the fees residents must pay for the service. In some instances, this has resulted in bills being quadrupled. In response, many municipalities have opted to ease payments through deductions, particularly for more vulnerable groups.

Thus, the San Vicente del Raspeig City Council has approved a modification to the waste ordinance, introducing new tax reductions for approximately 1,800 vulnerable families, effective from January 1, 2026. With the new contract, the service cost will rise to 7.5 million euros.

However, bonuses of up to 4% will be included for using the eco-park and 16% for depositing organic waste in smart containers, which will be implemented within a maximum of 18 months.

The ordinance also provides reductions of up to 65% for large families, increasing to 70% for special category, single-parent, or families with dependents, subject to certain income limits.

Among the new measures is the classification of tourist homes as an economic activity, potentially generating over 16,000 euros in additional revenue. Overall, the changes imply a 1.18% increase in activities and an average annual increase of 17 euros per home in the city centre.

The mayor, Pachi Pascual, has defended that the deductions and their impact "have been calculated by municipal technicians in accordance with the regulations."

Additionally, the council has approved the reinstatement of the terrace tax, suspended since 2019 due to the pandemic. The finance councillor also noted that the new rates are 7% lower than those before COVID, after reversing a planned 30% increase, highlighting that the new ordinance will be "more flexible, clear, and tailored to each case."