EV4: We Test Kia's New Electric Compact

Marcos Diego

Friday, 10 October 2025, 14:06

Kia has made a strong commitment to electrification, and the EV4 is the fourth model in its EV family to hit the market, following the massive EV9, the "sporty" EV6, and the successful EV3, which has become the second best-selling electric car in Spain. In this video, we analyse the new EV4, focusing particularly on its hatchback version designed for the European audience.

Futuristic Design and Two Body Styles

The EV4 is available in two body styles. On one hand, the sedan or fastback version, which is longer (4.73 metres), is manufactured in Korea and competes with models like the Tesla Model 3 or the BYD Seal. On the other hand, the hatchback or five-door version, which we analyse here, measures 4.43 metres, is produced at Kia's plant in Slovakia, and is specifically designed for the European market, competing with vehicles like the CUPRA Born or Peugeot e-308. Kia offers it in three trims: Air, Earth, and GT-Line, the top of the range, distinguished by features such as glossy black wheel arches, exclusive alloy wheel designs, and a specific bumper with more aggressive lines.

Interior, Space, and Boot of the EV4

One of the EV4's strengths is its spaciousness. The rear seats offer fantastic leg and headroom, comfortably accommodating people over 1.90 m tall. In the front, the driving position is lower than in the EV3, with more stretched legs, providing a more natural and sporty posture.

In terms of technology, it features the brand's usual three-screen configuration: a 12.3-inch instrument panel, a multimedia centre of the same size with wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 5-inch screen for climate control, partially obscured by the steering wheel rim.

The boot of the Kia EV4 is another of its virtues, offering 435 litres in the hatchback version (490 litres in the sedan). The rear seats fold down to create an almost flat floor and include a double bottom for storing charging cables. However, a front boot (frunk), present in many electric models and particularly practical for storing charging cables, is missed.

Engines, Range, and Prices

The Kia EV4 is available with a 204 HP motor and two battery options: a 58 kWh for 440 km of range, and an 81 kWh reaching 633 km, making it the Kia electric with the longest range to date. Although it uses the same platform as the EV6, its architecture is 400 V (not 800 V), limiting its fast charging power to 101 kW or 128 kW, allowing a 10 to 80% charge in approximately 30 minutes.

Dynamically, this model feels more agile and responsive than the EV3 thanks to its lower centre of gravity. Despite this agility, ride comfort and insulation are excellent, with features like double glazing on the windows.

The starting price for the hatchback version with the smaller battery is 38,700 euros, a figure that can be significantly reduced with commercial discounts and incentives (MOVES Plan). The sedan, with the same equipment, costs about 1,600 euros more.

If you want to see more videos like this, subscribe to the Autocasión channel.

On the Autocasión YouTube account, you'll find in-depth tests of the latest market arrivals, with detailed and rigorous analyses that can serve as a useful buying guide for your next car.

