The amusement park, decorated for the occasion. TM

Terror Descends on Terra Mítica

The amusement park has launched the Halloween season with special events throughout October

Inés Rosique

Alicante

Monday, 29 September 2025, 12:35

Fans of horror can indulge in the darker side of Terra Mítica starting October 4th. The theme park will be adorned with blood, skeletons, and cobwebs to celebrate one of the most anticipated campaigns: Halloween. Until November 2nd, the park promises plenty of fright and fun for its visitors.

Under the theme 'Terrifying', the complex has prepared three shows that will leave no one unmoved. The first will take place in the Egypt plaza and is titled 'The Conquest of Cronos'. It will feature a battle between the mighty Titan and Cleopatra. The second show narrates the adventure of Spartacus in the Kingdom of the Dead. The final show, 'The Nightmares of Egypt', is a multidisciplinary performance where the audience will experience intense emotions.

The adventure passage Arde Troya also returns this Halloween with much more action. Additionally, the little ones will have spooky fun tailored to their size in the children's passage, the Mystery of the Wishing Stone. Moreover, for those who love extreme thrills, a +18 horror passage has been created: Mythical Carnivores.

