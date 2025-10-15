Terrassa bans adoption of black cats until Halloween to prevent macabre rituals

Cristian Reino Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 17:40 Comenta Share

Black cats are often associated with bad luck and even the devil. They have a notorious reputation, and it is said that one should avoid crossing paths with them. Linked to witchcraft and the occult, the City Council of Terrassa in Barcelona has issued a rather curious municipal order to prevent macabre rituals.

From October 1st until November 1st, residents of Terrassa are prohibited from adopting black cats from animal shelters. This is a preventive measure. The council has enacted this ban following recommendations from animal shelters and protection agencies. Although there have been no formal complaints of sacrifices or macabre mistreatment, there has been a noticeable increase in requests for black cats around Halloween in recent years.

In extreme cases, satanic groups may use black cat blood to invoke evil spirits on the night of the dead. In less sinister scenarios, parents may use the felines as part of Halloween decorations to entertain their children. The City Council is taking decisive action by imposing this ban to protect animals from "superstitions, rituals, or irresponsible uses that may occur during this period."

Municipal sources indicate that while there are no documented cases of animal abuse in Terrassa during Halloween, there have been incidents on the night of San Juan, where individuals have committed atrocities with fireworks. The ban on adopting black cats lasts for a month, but exceptions can be made for "properly justified cases evaluated by the technical team at the shelter, ensuring full security and a reliable history of the applicant."

Applications received will be recorded and can be reassessed once the prohibition period ends. "This measure is strictly preventive and temporary, not implying any discrimination based on the color or characteristics of the animals, but rather an additional protective action aimed at ensuring their welfare," the council emphasizes.

Residents unaware of the moratorium who visit an adoption center specifically seeking a black cat will be informed about the "public awareness campaign towards respect and protection of animals." They must understand that adopting an animal involves a responsible and lasting commitment, not a disposable one, deserving of "respect." After Halloween, the centers will resume their usual adoption and fostering procedures. However, the Barcelona council considers this year's measures a pilot test. They will assess its effectiveness and decide whether to implement the ban in future years.