Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete

Terrassa bans adoption of black cats until Halloween to prevent macabre rituals

The City Council issues a municipal order for animal shelters effective until November 1st

Cristian Reino

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 17:40

Comenta

Black cats are often associated with bad luck and even the devil. They have a notorious reputation, and it is said that one should avoid crossing paths with them. Linked to witchcraft and the occult, the City Council of Terrassa in Barcelona has issued a rather curious municipal order to prevent macabre rituals.

From October 1st until November 1st, residents of Terrassa are prohibited from adopting black cats from animal shelters. This is a preventive measure. The council has enacted this ban following recommendations from animal shelters and protection agencies. Although there have been no formal complaints of sacrifices or macabre mistreatment, there has been a noticeable increase in requests for black cats around Halloween in recent years.

In extreme cases, satanic groups may use black cat blood to invoke evil spirits on the night of the dead. In less sinister scenarios, parents may use the felines as part of Halloween decorations to entertain their children. The City Council is taking decisive action by imposing this ban to protect animals from "superstitions, rituals, or irresponsible uses that may occur during this period."

Municipal sources indicate that while there are no documented cases of animal abuse in Terrassa during Halloween, there have been incidents on the night of San Juan, where individuals have committed atrocities with fireworks. The ban on adopting black cats lasts for a month, but exceptions can be made for "properly justified cases evaluated by the technical team at the shelter, ensuring full security and a reliable history of the applicant."

Applications received will be recorded and can be reassessed once the prohibition period ends. "This measure is strictly preventive and temporary, not implying any discrimination based on the color or characteristics of the animals, but rather an additional protective action aimed at ensuring their welfare," the council emphasizes.

Residents unaware of the moratorium who visit an adoption center specifically seeking a black cat will be informed about the "public awareness campaign towards respect and protection of animals." They must understand that adopting an animal involves a responsible and lasting commitment, not a disposable one, deserving of "respect." After Halloween, the centers will resume their usual adoption and fostering procedures. However, the Barcelona council considers this year's measures a pilot test. They will assess its effectiveness and decide whether to implement the ban in future years.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un joven de 20 años muere arrollado por un tranvía de madrugada en El Campello
  2. 2 El llanto desconsolado de una mujer de madrugada despierta a los vecinos de un barrio de Alicante y obliga a actuar a la Policía Local
  3. 3 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta inédita a Alemania desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  4. 4 Ryanair anuncia diez nuevas rutas desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche para la temporada baja
  5. 5 Alicante limita los horarios del Casco Antiguo para pubs, terrazas y discotecas
  6. 6 Alicante estrenará una nueva plaza polivalente en el supereje deportivo de la Vía Parque
  7. 7 Vuelos baratos desde Alicante para visitar los mercadillos navideños más mágicos de Europa
  8. 8 Fingió ser psicólogo para violar a su compañera de piso en Alicante: la Fiscalía pide 10 años de cárcel
  9. 9 Una pareja ayuda a una persona ebria en plena calle de un municipio de Alicante y acaban detenidos al descubrir que son fugitivos
  10. 10 Lo pillan tirando escombros en un paraje de Alicante y ahora se enfrenta a la multa más alta

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Terrassa bans adoption of black cats until Halloween to prevent macabre rituals

Terrassa bans adoption of black cats until Halloween to prevent macabre rituals