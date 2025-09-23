Tense Calm on the Hércules Bench

Lucas V. Belmar Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 16:51 Comenta Share

The shadow of dismissal continues to loom over Rubén Torrecilla, but the Hércules coach remains in his position because the management has not found the ideal replacement. That's the reality. As anticipated since Sunday night, the top choices for the bench are no longer available (though they were in June), and Hércules is clear that they cannot afford to make a mistake in this decision, as it would jeopardise a season filled with high hopes and significant financial investment following the eleven summer signings.

The squad rested this Tuesday, and Torrecilla will lead the group this Wednesday more weakened than ever. The team knows the coach is on the brink of leaving Hércules because he lacks support from the management after three consecutive defeats against Ibiza, Algeciras, and Cartagena. Not even a victory this Sunday (4:00 PM) against Alcorcón might be enough for the Extremaduran coach to continue, as his position is severely compromised. However, it is also true that Torrecilla is adept at saving "match balls," and owner Enrique Ortiz already halted his dismissal in June, so he might continue along the same path if victories start to accumulate. Conversely, if Hércules fails to overcome Alcorcón at Rico Pérez, the public outcry would be such that the coach would be out of the club within 48 hours.

Once it seems clear that Torrecilla will sit on the bench this Sunday, the first decision he must make is what tactical system to employ. It is assumed that the defensive line used in Cartagena (three central defenders and two full-backs) will be abandoned, as it did not prevent two goals from being conceded. The most logical move would be for the Extremaduran to return to a four-player defence, with uncertainty on the right flank, as Samu Vázquez continues to show serious defensive weaknesses. The suspension of Retu and the injuries of Nacho Monsalve and Cantero could lead to Javi Rentero's return to the starting eleven alongside Bolo, although it is also possible that Sotillos (if he does not replace Samu) remains in the centre of defence after scoring in Cartagena.

Torrecilla also needs to define his midfield, as in the two matches at Rico Pérez, he opted for three central midfielders (Mangada, Ben Ben Hamed, and Colomina) despite the squad having an abundance of attacking midfielders: Unai Ropero, Aranda, and Soldevila. There are also concerns about the attack, as Fran Sol and Slavy have yet to score and, more worryingly, barely participate in the game.