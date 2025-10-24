Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Professor Manuel Martínez Sirvent, one of the two finalists from Alicante for the awards. TA

Two Teachers from Alicante Nominated for the 'Goya of Education' Awards

Teachers Manuel Martínez Sirvent and Joaquín Marzá Mercé have been shortlisted for the EDUCA ABANCA Awards, in the Secondary and Primary categories respectively

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Friday, 24 October 2025, 11:20

Comenta

Two teachers working in the province of Alicante, Manuel Martínez Sirvent and Joaquín Marzá Mercé, are vying to become the best teachers in Secondary and Baccalaureate, and Primary respectively across Spain. The former, a native of Callosa de Segura, has been named a finalist for Best Teacher in Spain 2025 at the EDUCA ABANCA Awards, known as the 'Goya of Education'.

Martínez Sirvent teaches at the Diocesan Seminary San Miguel of Orihuela and at CEU Jesús María of Alicante, and with his nomination, he has placed among the top ten teachers in the country in his category, a commendable feat considering there were over 1,200 teachers nominated nationwide. Meanwhile, Marzá Mercé works as a Primary teacher at the Manuel Riquelme Public School in Hurchillo, a district of Orihuela.

"Being part of this group is an honour shared with my students, my colleagues, my family, and all who believe in the transformative power of education."

Manuel Martínez Sirvent

Finalist of the EDUCA ABANCA Awards

The nominee for the Secondary and Baccalaureate awards expressed deep gratitude upon receiving the recognition: "It is an immense joy and a gratitude difficult to express. Being part of this group is an honour shared with my students, my colleagues, my family, and all who believe in the transformative power of education."

For this Alicante native (who was also nominated for these awards and was a finalist in 2019), "teaching is not just a profession, but a vocation that transforms lives." The teacher also dedicated this recognition to his two "educational homes": "The CEU Jesús María School of Alicante was my maternal home, where my teaching vocation was born. The Diocesan Seminary San Miguel of Orihuela is my adopted home, where I grew as a student and today have the privilege to educate. Returning there has been a reunion with my own history and with the purest sense of teaching."

Resolution of the Award

The EDUCA ABANCA Awards 2025 Gala will be held on January 31, 2026, in A Coruña, where the winner of each category will be revealed. The awardees will receive a statuette, a certificate, and a cash prize of 1,000 euros.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

In this edition, a tribute will also be paid to Valencian teacher José Luis Marín Carbonell, founder of the Siglo XXI schools in Valencia, who passed away during the DANA that affected the Valencian Community in 2024.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  2. 2 Alicante no encuentra policías para cubrir la maratón del 30 de noviembre
  3. 3 La ruta de las fiestas de Halloween en Alicante
  4. 4 Ortiz le ofrece a Soldevila seguir en el Hércules hasta 2029
  5. 5 Exhuman los restos del médico Pedro Herrero, que reposarán en la Concatedral de San Nicolás de Alicante
  6. 6 Así será el edificio Maisonnave 22, la nueva catedral del comercio urbano de Alicante
  7. 7 Galvañ, el «herculano a muerte» que ha venido para quedarse
  8. 8 Estos son los municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por fuertes vientos
  9. 9 El Manchester City y su afición se vuelcan con la familia del aficionado fallecido en Benidorm antes del partido frente al Villarreal
  10. 10 Caída de árboles por las fuertes rachas de viento en el norte de Alicante que obligan a cerrar castillos y parques

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Two Teachers from Alicante Nominated for the 'Goya of Education' Awards

Two Teachers from Alicante Nominated for the &#039;Goya of Education&#039; Awards