Talavera, Guadalajara, Atlético Baleares and Ourense, the big winners in the Copa draw They will face Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic, respectively, in the round of 32

Ignacio Tylko Madrid Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 13:45 Comenta Share

Talavera, Guadalajara, Atlético Baleares and Ourense have emerged as the most fortunate teams in the Copa del Rey round of 32 draw, as they will face Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club, respectively. This was the outcome of the draw held on Tuesday at the Spanish Football Federation headquarters, with Bernd Schuster officiating as the master of ceremonies, having won six titles, three with Barça, one with Real Madrid, and two with Atlético.

Interestingly, Ourense, who have surprisingly defeated Oviedo and Girona, did not earn the chance to play against one of the four teams participating in the Supercopa in January due to their status as a Primera RFEF team, but rather as the Copa Federación champions. As a result, they were placed in a unique pot and were the first team to know their opponent, which in this case is Athletic, who last visited them in the distant 1959-60 season.

The only match that cannot be played between December 16 and 18, the designated dates, is Rayo Vallecano's tie. The team will be playing their final Conference League group stage match against Drita on that Thursday at 21:00. Consequently, this tie will be postponed until January 6.

The die is cast, and more surprises are surely in store. In the first round, Oviedo was eliminated, and in the second, two top-tier teams were knocked out of the KO tournament. Espanyol was defeated by Atlético Baleares 1-0, and Girona lost 2-1 at O Couto. Talavera's victory over Málaga was also unexpected, and teams like Villarreal and Celta had to resort to penalty shootouts to overcome Villarreal and Antoniano, respectively.

Round of 32: December 16, 17, and 18

Ourense - Athletic Club

Atlético Baleares - Atlético de Madrid

Talavera de la Reina - Real Madrid

Guadalajara - Barcelona

Real Murcia - Betis

Eldense - Real Sociedad

Burgos - Getafe

Cultural Leonesa - Levante

Eibar - Elche

Deportivo de La Coruña - Mallorca

Racing de Santander - Villarreal

Sporting de Gijón - Valencia

Huesca - Osasuna

Granada - Rayo Vallecano

Albacete - Celta

Alavés - Sevilla