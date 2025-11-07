Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Latest edition of Alacant Open Studios. TA

Art Takes Over Alicante with 81 Creators Transforming the City into a Giant Gallery

The third edition of Alacant Open Studios will gather artists in a free tour of contemporary creativity

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 7 November 2025, 17:20

Alicante is gearing up for a weekend where art will take over the neighbourhoods. From November 21 to 23, the city will host the third edition of Alacant Open Studios, an event that reaches record numbers this year with 81 participating artists and 16 studios open to the public.

For three days, workshops and creative spaces will transform into a large living gallery, where visitors can get up close to the creators' work, talk to them, and immerse themselves in the artistic process.

Map of the studios. TA

The event has established itself as one of the most original and participatory cultural experiences in Alicante's calendar. In its second edition, 64 artists participated in 11 studios; this year, the project's expansion confirms its growth and its ability to attract both local audiences and contemporary art lovers from across the province.

The tour includes iconic studios spread throughout the city such as Bañuls, Eduardo Lastres and Elena Aguilera, Jaume Marzal, Cifo Fango, Dolor Amor, Delgadodavid, or Mariam Cremades, where visitors can enjoy painting, sculpture, installation, photography, sound art, or video.

One of the studios in the latest edition of Alacant Open Studios. TA

Among the participating names are Pepe Gimeno, Rubén GoMo, Morán Berruti, Perceval Graells, Loli Moloni, or Pablo Bellot, alongside dozens of emerging creators shaping one of the most extensive and diverse collective exhibitions in the region.

The aim is to bring contemporary creation closer to the public, foster dialogue between art and society, and showcase local talent in a close, accessible, and participatory environment.

One of the studios in the latest edition of Alacant Open Studios. TA

The visit programme offers extensive hours to enjoy the route: Friday 21 from 5 to 10 pm, Saturday 22 from 11 am to 2:30 pm and from 5 to 10 pm, and Sunday 23 from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Entry is free and does not require registration.

