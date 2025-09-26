Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Aqueduct built for the transfer from the Tajo River to the Segura River. EFE

The Tajo-Segura Transfer Cut Threatens Over a Million Trees and Risks Turning Alicante into a Desert

The Provincial Council warns in Madrid that the government's water cut will lead to unemployment, million-dollar losses, and severe environmental damage in the province

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 26 September 2025, 13:11

The reduction in water transfers planned by the central government over the Tajo-Segura Transfer threatens more than a million trees, "causing the desert to enter Spain through the province of Alicante."

This was emphasized by the First Vice President and Deputy for Water Cycle, Ana Serna, this Friday in Madrid during the technical conference on the future of the Tajo-Segura transfer organized by the Water Chair of the University of Alicante and the Provincial Council.

The First Vice President of the Provincial Council, Ana Serna. DA

During her speech, Serna argued that the Tajo-Segura is a "matter of state" and an "infrastructure of general interest," warning that any modification of its operating rules will have "repercussions throughout the country."

She explained that the cuts resulting from the increase in ecological flows planned for 2027 and regulatory changes could reduce water transfers by more than 100 cubic hectometres annually, with a significant impact on agricultural production, employment, and the economy.

Conference on the Transfer in Madrid. DA

The First Vice President reminded that Alicante is the fifth province in contribution to the national GDP, so "reducing water resources will not only harm southeastern Spain but the whole of Spain."

Analysis of the operating rules

The conference, held at the Institute of Engineering of Spain, featured experts such as the former Director of Planning of the Tajo Hydrological Plan, Francisco Flores; the Director of the Water Institute of the UA, Andrés Molina; the Director of the Euromediterranean Water Institute, Francisco Cabezas; and the professor from the University of Alcalá, Alberto del Villar.

Experts analyze the situation of the Transfer. DA

All of them agreed to analyze the new hydrological planning of the Tajo, the ecological flows and their effects, as well as the modification of the Transfer's operating rules.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

In this regard, the Provincial Council of Alicante will maintain a firm defense of the Transfer because "it is essential to bring this debate to the national level so that all citizens understand what is at stake." She also called for dialogue and consensus among the different administrations and urged the central government to show "responsibility and sensitivity with southeastern Spain."

