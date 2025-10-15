Tabarca Island to Have a Hotel for the Next 15 Years The establishment, currently rated three stars, is located in an 18th-century building and offers 15 rooms.

Tabarca Island is one of the Mediterranean's environmental jewels, with unique posidonia oceanica meadows that make it a privileged enclave. For those spending a few days in Alicante, it's a must-visit, especially in summer, to explore its walls, church, swim in its coves and beaches, enjoy a traditional stew, and return to the mainland on the tabarqueras. However, there's an alternative plan: enjoying the serene summer nights in this location without the crowds.

Tabarca has some accommodations among its houses, as it is the smallest inhabited island in the Valencian Community. But in a few weeks, a hotel with a rich history will reopen: the former Governor's House, an 18th-century building, once the residence of the Tabarcan regent.

The current Isla de Tabarca Boutique Hotel offers 15 rooms and a three-star rating. The concession for private use must maintain these 15 rooms, one of which is a double adapted for people with reduced mobility, 13 doubles, and one family room. This beautiful mansion, located in the heart of the island, will reopen in a few weeks under new management.

The Alicante City Council's Contracting Board proposed on Wednesday to award the accommodation for 15 years to the company Lunetoiole Ocio 9, which submitted an economic proposal of 1,748,554 euros. Besides this company, six others were interested in this municipal public tender: Poseidón Water Sports, Paladar 2012, Isla de Tabarca Boutique Hotel, Polamar Hotel, Nueva Tabarca Maritime Transport, as well as the UTE formed by Simpro Proyectos, Jengibre, and ATM Muhc.

The category is three stars, but if the awardee plans to modify it, they must submit a project to the Tourism Department to change the rating based on the services provided. The hotel can remain open all year, except it may close for three months during the low season if the awardee deems it necessary.

The Tourism Department has specified that the management will be granted for 15 years without the possibility of extension, while the current one was granted for 10 years. From the moment of the award, expected in the coming days, the awardee will have one month to start the hotel management.