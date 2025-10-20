New Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition: Exclusive Design for the Legendary Sports Bike

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Monday, 20 October 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

Hayabusa is synonymous with top performance, extreme speed, and sports character at its highest expression. Now, Suzuki pays tribute to its legendary sports bike with a special edition featuring unique details aimed at riders seeking a distinguished and collectible version.

The new Special Edition 2026 stands out with exclusive elements such as its commemorative "Special Edition" emblem on the tank and white trims on the fairing that enhance its sharp lines. It also features special stickers and a Suzuki logo embossed on the tank.

A distinctive element compared to the standard version is an exclusive exhaust developed for this edition and a single-seat fairing as standard. Additionally, the bike is adorned with a striking Pearl Vigor Blue, a deep blue that, in contrast with white, accentuates its sporty character.

The Suzuki Hayabusa 1300 Special Edition retains its mechanical and technological essence. It is powered by a 1,340 cc inline four-cylinder engine with 190 hp, a six-speed gearbox, and a bidirectional Quick Shift system.

Ampliar New Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition SUZUKI PRESS

In the cycle part, it features a twin-spar aluminum frame, adjustable KYB suspensions, Brembo Stylema brakes, and a comprehensive package of electronic aids grouped in the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). This includes power modes, traction control, anti-wheelie system, launch control, and cruise control, among others.

The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition 2026 arrives at Spanish dealerships with a price of 22,590 euros.

"With this Special Edition, we reinforce the message that has always accompanied the Hayabusa: it is not just a motorcycle, it is a statement of intent," declare the brand. "Every detail, from its design to its technology, has been thought to offer a unique riding experience and reaffirm the Hayabusa's place as one of the most admired superbikes in history," they add.