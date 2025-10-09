Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

It includes the obligation to launch a National Automotive Renewal Plan. F. P.

Sustainable Mobility Law Approved: New Mandatory Renewal Plan in Three Months

Canal Motor

Thursday, 9 October 2025, 09:25

The House of Representatives has approved the Sustainable Mobility Law, a regulation that not only establishes a framework for the modernisation of transport but also mandates the Government to develop and implement concrete measures in the short term to decarbonise and update the automotive fleet.

The main novelty, and the most celebrated by the sector, is the obligation to launch a National Automotive Renewal Plan within a maximum period of three months from the approval of the law. This plan will focus on promoting the purchase of zero and low-emission vehicles.

The dealership association, Faconauto, has welcomed the inclusion of the National Renewal Plan. The organisation considers this decision a formal recognition by the legislator that fleet renewal is a "structural tool" for three key objectives: reducing pollutant emissions; enhancing road safety (by removing old vehicles) and boosting the national industry.

For Faconauto, this measure complements the electrification strategy with a "realistic, inclusive, and technologically neutral" approach. The association has highlighted its experience in managing incentive programmes and has offered its support to the Government to ensure a homogeneous and agile implementation of the new plan, emphasising that "there is nothing more sustainable or more social than betting on well-designed fleet renewal plans."

Other Obligations

In addition to the National Renewal Plan, the new Sustainable Mobility Law includes other important obligations that will directly impact infrastructure and environmental regulation.

Thus, large service stations (petrol stations) are mandated to install high-capacity charging points for electric vehicles, a fundamental requirement to facilitate long-distance travel and reduce range anxiety.

Moreover, the law obliges the Government to conduct a study that will analyse the need to update environmental labels (DGT labels), a topic that has sparked debate in the sector due to confusion between technologies such as micro-hybrids and pure hybrids.

