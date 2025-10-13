Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para tres días de cortes de luz: horas y calles afectadas
A National Police van, in an archive image. EP

Suspected Leader of Pyramid Scheme Arrested in La Nucía

The network is believed to have at least fifty victims | Police continue their investigation and do not rule out further arrests or victims

Alejandro Hernández

La Nucía

Monday, 13 October 2025, 14:20

Comenta

La Nucía has become the scene of a significant police operation, as the National Police have apprehended the alleged recruiter of a criminal group specialising in pyramid schemes. This network has reportedly left at least fifty victims across Spain, according to police sources. The 44-year-old suspect faces charges of fraud, money laundering, document forgery, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The arrest was made as part of a police investigation conducted over three months by the Cybercrime Group of the Local Police Station in Torrent (Valencia). The investigation began following a complaint from a victim who reported that the criminal organisation had contacted them via an instant messaging app.

According to the victim's account, the network initially offered small sums of money in exchange for writing reviews of businesses as bait. After gaining the victim's trust, they were persuaded to invest money with promises of substantial returns, leading to several payments.

Structured Network

Investigations have revealed the structure of the criminal network to which the suspect belonged, consisting of several levels. At the top is the leader or leaders, likely based abroad. The next level involves the recruiter, who offers money in exchange for 'mules' providing their details to open bank accounts, subsequently transferring funds to foreign accounts.

The third level includes intermediaries between the recruiter and the victims, and at the lowest level are the 'mules': individuals who, in exchange for financial compensation, provide their details to open bank accounts where the fraudulent money is deposited.

More Scams in Alicante

National Police investigate Alicante real estate agency for alleged client scams

National Police investigate Alicante real estate agency for alleged client scams

National Police arrest real estate agent in Alicante under investigation for alleged fraud and her partner

National Police arrest real estate agent in Alicante under investigation for alleged fraud and her partner

Real estate agent in Alicante under UDEF scrutiny had been arrested four times

Real estate agent in Alicante under UDEF scrutiny had been arrested four times

A debt of 67,000 euros and an occupation lawsuit: the hidden side of the detained real estate agent in Alicante

A debt of 67,000 euros and an occupation lawsuit: the hidden side of the detained real estate agent in Alicante

After extensive investigations, one of the alleged members of the organisation, acting as a recruiter, was identified and later located at a residence in La Nucía. Officers intercepted him while he was in his vehicle, where they found and seized a briefcase containing 17 mobile phones and 19 forged identity documents from seven different countries, all featuring his photograph. Consequently, he was arrested on suspicion of fraud, money laundering, document forgery, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

Additionally, investigators searched the suspect's residence, where they seized four more mobile devices, allegedly used by the suspect to commit criminal acts.

The suspect, who has a criminal record, has been brought before the court. The investigation remains ongoing to fully clarify the events, and further arrests or victims are not ruled out.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante se lanza a batir un nuevo récord con una coca de mollitas de 170 metros y un notario como testigo
  2. 2 La Aemet activa la alerta naranja en el litoral norte y amarilla en el resto de la provincia de Alicante
  3. 3 Desmantelan un complejo residencial ilegal en un municipio de Alicante: 60 casas móviles en suelo no urbanizable e inundable
  4. 4 Suspendidos los trenes entre Alicante y Barcelona «hasta nuevo aviso» por la alerta roja en Cataluña
  5. 5 Barcala: «Alicante vive el mejor momento de su historia»
  6. 6 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para tres días de cortes de luz: horas y calles afectadas
  7. 7 El turismo toca techo en Alicante y los ingresos empiezan a descender
  8. 8 Suspendido un tren Alicante-Barcelona tras caer un rayo en una caseta de señalización en Benicarló
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este domingo 12 de octubre en Alicante
  10. 10 Primer municipio de Alicante que cancela las clases de la tarde por la alerta naranja

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Suspected Leader of Pyramid Scheme Arrested in La Nucía

Suspected Leader of Pyramid Scheme Arrested in La Nucía