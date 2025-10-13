Suspected Leader of Pyramid Scheme Arrested in La Nucía The network is believed to have at least fifty victims | Police continue their investigation and do not rule out further arrests or victims

Alejandro Hernández La Nucía Monday, 13 October 2025, 14:20

La Nucía has become the scene of a significant police operation, as the National Police have apprehended the alleged recruiter of a criminal group specialising in pyramid schemes. This network has reportedly left at least fifty victims across Spain, according to police sources. The 44-year-old suspect faces charges of fraud, money laundering, document forgery, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The arrest was made as part of a police investigation conducted over three months by the Cybercrime Group of the Local Police Station in Torrent (Valencia). The investigation began following a complaint from a victim who reported that the criminal organisation had contacted them via an instant messaging app.

According to the victim's account, the network initially offered small sums of money in exchange for writing reviews of businesses as bait. After gaining the victim's trust, they were persuaded to invest money with promises of substantial returns, leading to several payments.

Structured Network

Investigations have revealed the structure of the criminal network to which the suspect belonged, consisting of several levels. At the top is the leader or leaders, likely based abroad. The next level involves the recruiter, who offers money in exchange for 'mules' providing their details to open bank accounts, subsequently transferring funds to foreign accounts.

The third level includes intermediaries between the recruiter and the victims, and at the lowest level are the 'mules': individuals who, in exchange for financial compensation, provide their details to open bank accounts where the fraudulent money is deposited.

After extensive investigations, one of the alleged members of the organisation, acting as a recruiter, was identified and later located at a residence in La Nucía. Officers intercepted him while he was in his vehicle, where they found and seized a briefcase containing 17 mobile phones and 19 forged identity documents from seven different countries, all featuring his photograph. Consequently, he was arrested on suspicion of fraud, money laundering, document forgery, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

Additionally, investigators searched the suspect's residence, where they seized four more mobile devices, allegedly used by the suspect to commit criminal acts.

The suspect, who has a criminal record, has been brought before the court. The investigation remains ongoing to fully clarify the events, and further arrests or victims are not ruled out.