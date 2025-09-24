The Surprising Statistic of Franco Mastantuono That Matches Alfredo Di Stéfano

David Hernández Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 18:50 Comenta Share

Franco Mastantuono scored his first goal wearing the white jersey on Tuesday, in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory against Levante. It was a special day for the young Argentine forward, who relieved the pressure of finding the net after several matches where he seemed to struggle. The curious fact is that he scored his first goal on September 23rd, just like his idol Alfredo Di Stéfano did in 1953, when he debuted in a friendly against French side Nancy.

"It's an honour to share similarities with him. I won't compare myself to such a great player, but it's a nice detail," Mastantuono commented after the match. Di Stéfano scored 308 goals in 396 matches with Madrid, but more than the goals, the "Saeta" is remembered for his great performances that secured the first five European Cups. Mastantuono's challenge will not be to match the goal tally, as it is not his main strength. The great hope placed on him is that he can stay many years in the capital and be a key player for Madrid to lift more Champions League trophies.

The goal against Levante makes the young Argentine the fourth youngest scorer to net for Madrid in La Liga, only behind Alberto Rivera, Raúl, and Endrick, the latter by just five days difference. Mastantuono arrived in Madrid when he turned 18, and in just over a month, he already knows what it feels like to score, but this is not his greatest achievement. The real merit lies in the personality he exudes, despite his youth, as the Argentine convinced Xabi Alonso to debut him and grant him many more minutes than one might have expected before the season began.

Mastantuono, whose preferred foot is his left, received a great through ball from Vinicius and, despite having the option to return it, the Argentine chose to take the shot with his right to place it in the top corner. These are still the early steps of a player who wore Argentina's number '10' after Leo Messi. A great future lies ahead if he builds on the history of legends and listens to the advice of the stars surrounding him at Madrid. For now, he fulfils what Xabi Alonso asks of him and seems destined to be a protagonist in the peak nights of the white season.