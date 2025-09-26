BYD Surpasses Tesla in August as Europe's Best-Selling Electric Brand

Juan Roig Valor Friday, 26 September 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, once again surpassed Tesla in the European Union market in August, solidifying its position as the major competitor to beat in automotive electrification. According to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (Acea), BYD tripled its sales compared to August 2024, achieving an annual growth of 201.3% and reaching a market share of 1.3% in the region.

The American company, on the other hand, experienced a 36.6% decline in registrations, reducing its market share to 1.2%, down from 2% a year ago.

This 'sorpasso' occurs in a context of accelerated transformation in the European automotive industry, marked by the pressure of environmental regulations, increasing competition from Asian manufacturers, and the impact of US tariffs on international trade.

Overall, car registrations in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) increased by 4.7% in August, surpassing 800,000 units. In the case of the European Union, the increase was slightly higher, at 5.3%, mainly driven by strong demand for electrified vehicles.

Data from ACEA shows that battery electric cars grew by 30.2% year-on-year, hybrids by 54.5%, and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) by 14.1%. Together, these three technologies accounted for 62.2% of August registrations, compared to 52.8% in the same month of 2024. The European market is, therefore, dominated by models with varying degrees of electrification.

Among European manufacturers, Volkswagen recorded a 4.8% increase in sales, while Renault grew by 7.8%. Stellantis, meanwhile, achieved a 2.2% advance, marking its first growth since February 2024, after more than a year of continuous declines.

BYD's temporary leadership over Tesla is not the only example of the push from Chinese brands in the Old Continent. SAIC Motor, owner of the MG brand, increased its sales by 59.4% in August, reaching a cumulative market share of 1.9% for the year and positioning itself as the tenth manufacturer with the most registrations in the region.

These advances reflect a strategy that combines competitive pricing, expansion of plug-in hybrid models to circumvent the impact of European tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, and marketing campaigns aimed at winning over a European consumer still wary of these brands.

In contrast, Tesla is experiencing a challenging time in Europe. The 36.6% drop in its August sales drastically reduced its market share. The company that led the transition to electric vehicles in Europe for years now faces increasingly fierce competition, both from traditional European manufacturers that have accelerated their electrification and from Chinese brands willing to cut margins to gain volume.

The context is not easy for any manufacturer. The European automotive industry faces a crossroads where multiple factors converge: the pressure of EU emissions regulations, the difficulty of producing profitable electric vehicles for the average consumer, and competition from Chinese brands with lighter cost structures.

Meanwhile, US tariffs on imports have created tensions in supply chains and forced European manufacturers to rethink their global strategies. In this scenario, many groups have opted to boost the sale of plug-in hybrids, which offer a more profitable way to meet emissions targets compared to pure electric vehicles.