The Supreme Court Supports Companies Not Providing Ergonomic Chairs to All Remote Workers In the ruling, the company sued by UGT did not include the provision of this equipment in either the agreement or the contracts

Wednesday, 24 September 2025

The Supreme Court has confirmed this Wednesday the rejection of a collective dispute claim by the UGT union, which demanded that ergonomic chairs be provided to all employees of a company engaged in remote work, not just those who required them for health reasons.

The Social Chamber argues in its ruling that this does not violate equality with on-site workers, as the chair is not a working condition like hours or remuneration. Furthermore, it states that this equipment is not included in either the individual remote work agreements or the company's applicable collective agreement.

For the Chamber, "the ergonomic risk considered generically, not evaluated considering the specific job position, the distribution of the working day, availability times, and breaks and disconnections during the day," does not create the obligation for the company to adopt a specific preventive measure, such as providing ergonomic chairs to the entire workforce.

The court thus dismisses the appeal filed by the Federation of Services, Mobility and Consumption of the General Union of Workers (FeSMC-UGT) against the National Court's ruling, which had already rejected the collective dispute claim filed by this union, to which CGT adhered, against the company Tecnilógica Ecosistemas.

The ruling explains that in the individual remote work agreement signed with this company, it is stated that the company provides the remote worker with a laptop, charger, headphones, and mouse for the proper performance of their duties.

It also includes a payment of 30 euros gross per month to each of them, as compensation for any type of expenses, including supplies, equipment, and means, generated by the provision of services in this remote work mode, but there is no reference to ergonomic chairs.

It states that for the provision of ergonomic equipment, the joint prevention service in which this company was integrated had a procedure that allowed remote workers to request an independent keyboard, footrest, and suitable screen, regardless of the expense compensation.

Furthermore, if different ergonomic equipment, such as a chair, along with a wrist rest or trolley, was requested, it would only be provided by medical prescription and with the approval of the medical service.

The ruling, authored by Judge Ana María Orellana Cano, considers that the company has also guaranteed the right to reimbursement and compensation of expenses for workers who telework, as contemplated in the same law.

It indicates that from March 1, 2021, the company pays its entire workforce those 30 euros gross per month, as compensation for any type of expenses, which represents an improvement over what is contemplated in the collective agreement, both in terms of amount and scope, as it is paid regardless of the period during which the remote worker has provided services in this mode during the month.

The Chamber specifies that the defendant company had a risk prevention plan, having carried out the risk assessment and the planning of preventive activities.