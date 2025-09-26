Superblocks, Pedestrian Streets, and the Rehabilitation of 264 Homes: Alicante Accelerates Transformation of Virgen del Remedio The city council launches a new contracting process for works on 264 homes, worth 6.9 million euros. Last Tuesday, the government board pre-awarded the neighborhood's redevelopment to Pavasal for 3.6 million euros.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 26 September 2025, 13:06 Comenta Share

The Alicante City Council continues to advance its plan to transform the Virgen del Remedio neighborhood. Last Tuesday, the council approved the pre-award of the area's redevelopment to Pavasal for 3.6 million euros. This is in addition to the call for a negotiated procedure without publicity to contract the rehabilitation works of 264 homes, for nearly 6.9 million euros.

This measure will accelerate the rehabilitation process after the first bidding procedure was deserted. It also includes the transformation of the area between Pintor Gastón Castelló Avenue, Pino Santo Avenue, and the streets of Villa de Chiva and Ávila, all within the neighborhood. Both projects are co-financed by the European Union's Next Generation funds and will involve an investment of 10 million euros in the area.

The housing rehabilitation project involves intervention in seven blocks with 22 portals and a total of 264 homes, whose homeowners' associations have joined the Neighborhood Plan – Virgen del Remedio and authorized the rehabilitation works. The measures to be undertaken range from energy efficiency improvements to interventions in the building's structure to enhance safety and health.

Ampliar View of how the new homes will look. AA

The facilities will also be adapted, and accessibility will be improved, especially in the buildings located at Ávila 3 and Presbítero Gisbert No. 2, as they have opted to install elevators, and the renewal and improvement of the urban image.

The contract is divided into four lots. Specifically, Lot 1 affects the buildings located on Ávila 1 and 3 streets, Pintor Gastón Castelló 27, and Sierra de Bernia 2 and 4, with a base bidding price of nearly 1.6 million euros. Meanwhile, Lot 2 includes the buildings on Castilla 2 and 4 streets, Sierra de Bernia 1 and 3, Villa de Chiva 16, and Gastón Castelló 25, with a starting price of 1.9 million euros.

Lot 3 includes the properties on Canónigo Giner 2, Pintor Gastón Castelló 21, Presbítero Gisbert 2, Aragón 3, Sierra Aitana 2, and Villa de Chiva 6, with a bidding price of 1.8 million euros. Finally, Lot 4 includes the buildings on Pino Santo 2 and 4 and Villa de Chiva 2 for 1.6 million euros. The four lots total a bidding price of 6,894,590 euros.

Neighborhood Redevelopment

On the other hand, last Tuesday, the government board approved the award of the redevelopment to Pavasal, which was the best-ranked company by submitting an offer of 3.6 million euros out of the 4.5 million euros contemplated in the base budget. The works will have an execution period of eight months.

The ambitious project includes changing the area and the reform and conditioning of the new square located between Villa de Chiva and Granada streets. This will create two pedestrian-priority superblocks and reconfigure the access streets to the homes, as well as parking, sidewalk expansion, and new urban furniture.

The improvements include enhancing accessibility by creating accessible routes, incorporating new signage and specific furniture, as well as reserving parking for people with reduced mobility. New trees, planters, and more vegetation will also be planted in the urban park, and effective rainwater management for irrigation will be implemented, in addition to creating climate refuge areas with drinking fountains.

Additionally, the square will be reconfigured as a reference center, pedestrian spaces around commercial areas will be expanded, and actions will be developed to facilitate street cleaning and waste collection.