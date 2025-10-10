SUMA Tax Management Extends Voluntary Payment Period for IBI and IAE The entity's offices in Orihuela Costa and Santa Pola remain closed this Friday

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Friday, 10 October 2025, 13:50

Due to the red alert declared for intense and persistent rainfall risk by Aemet and the Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat Valenciana, Suma Tax Management has decided to extend the voluntary payment period for IBI, IAE, and other local taxes from Friday 10th to Monday 13th October.

With this measure, the tax body of the Alicante Provincial Council supports the various recommendations made by authorities advising citizens to avoid travel that could endanger their safety due to flooding and rises caused by the storm 'Alice'.

Furthermore, through different channels, Suma has informed that, for safety reasons, its offices in Orihuela Costa and Santa Pola will remain closed today.

Additionally, various measures have been taken to minimise the inconvenience this situation may have caused to citizens.

Finally, citizens can use any of the non-face-to-face service channels (Suma portal www.suma.es, WhatsApp -610 500 300- and phone -965 292 000-) to resolve any procedures today.