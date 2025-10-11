Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Botigues al Carrer on San Fernando Street. AA

Success in Alicante's Local Commerce Double Event

Botigues al Carrer and Babel Mercat Fest invigorate the city this Saturday

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Saturday, 11 October 2025, 17:25

Rain from recent days did not dampen a successful day for Alicante's local commerce. The Botigues al Carrer and Babel Mercat Fest events filled the city's streets with activities and offers.

The Councillor for Commerce and Markets of Alicante City Council, Lidia López, attended both events, which were organised to promote shopping, bring local businesses closer to citizens, and celebrate a festive day. The Councillor for Commerce positively highlighted the great response and success of these initiatives, emphasising "the importance of supporting and bringing our local commerce to life, to invigorate it with these festive days that are well received by the citizens."

The Babel Mercat Fest once again filled this municipal space with festivities, with many locals participating throughout the morning in activities for all ages, including showcookings, raffles with Facpyme, concerts by Almaens Jazz Band and local group Amenza Verde, and all the stalls displayed their products to showcase them. Miguel Noguera was responsible for animating and energising the day.

XVII edition of 'Botigues al Carrer'

This Saturday also saw a new edition of 'Botigues al Carrer' on San Francisco Street. Hundreds of people attended the event to enjoy an open-air shopping centre alongside the 70 establishments that brought their products and offers to the street to promote and showcase them in the popularly known 'mushroom street'.

Commercial activities on Saturday, 11th October. AA
Imagen principal - Commercial activities on Saturday, 11th October.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Commercial activities on Saturday, 11th October.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Commercial activities on Saturday, 11th October.
The Alicante City Council, along with the associations "Más Que Centro" and "Corazón de Alicante", expressed great satisfaction with this day of dynamisation, which featured entertainment, a parade, a concert by the group Ransom, and children's workshops and magic shows to encourage shopping.

